Agape Care Group (Agape Care), a portfolio company of Ridgemont Equity Partners and the premier provider of hospice and palliative care in the Southeast, has acquired Hope Hospice based in Birmingham, Alabama and Assured Hospice based in Cartersville, Georgia.
The addition of Hope Hospice’s offices in Birmingham and Rainbow City extends Agape Care’s service footprint across 20 counties in Alabama, reaching 37% of the population in the state. Agape Care has also expanded its coverage in Georgia through the acquisition of Assured Hospice and the recent opening of a new start-up location in Gainesville. All locations in Georgia, across all 159 counties in the state, will operate as Georgia Hospice Care.
“We are thrilled to join forces with the Hope Hospice and Assured Hospice teams. Both have talented staff with many years of experience in providing superior, patient-focused care to their communities,” said Troy Yarborough, chief executive officer of Agape Care Group.
“Our decision to become a part of the Agape Care family is exciting for the future of hospice care in Alabama,” said Deb Stark, chief executive officer and owner of Hope Hospice. “As a family-owned company, it was important for us to consider not only quality care and resources but also cultural alignment. Agape Care brings a passion to serve that mirrors Hope Hospice’s mission and values. We are looking forward to this journey together and the opportunity to serve more Alabamians who need us.”
ABOUT AGAPE CARE GROUP
As a regional leader in hospice and palliative care, Agape Care Group proudly serves over 3,500 patients through its family of brands — Agape Care South Carolina, Georgia Hospice Care, Hospice of the Carolina Foothills in North Carolina, and Journey Hospice in Alabama and Louisiana. The company’s 1,500+ employees are committed to serving with love those touched by an advanced illness, providing comfort and support through compassionate care and meaningful experiences. Agape Care Group offers hospice and palliative services across multiple settings and is renowned for its superior patient-family experience and expertly trained professionals. www.agapecaregroup.com
ABOUT RIDGEMONT EQUITY PARTNERS
Ridgemont Equity Partners is a Charlotte-based middle market private equity firm that has provided buyout and growth capital to industry-leading companies in the business and tech-enabled services, industrial growth, and healthcare sectors for three decades. The principals of Ridgemont have refined a proven, industry-focused model designed to build distinctive middle market companies. For more information, please visit www.ridgemontep.com.
