LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Agenus Inc. (AGEN) on Monday reported a loss of $84 million in its second quarter.
The Lexington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents per share.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 24 cents per share.
The biotechnology company posted revenue of $10.7 million in the period.
Agenus shares have climbed 77% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 50% in the last 12 months.
—————
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGEN