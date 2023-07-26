PARIS & MUNICH & HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2023--
AGIC Capital, a growth-oriented European-Asian private equity firm with $2.2 billion of assets under management, today announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Pure Trade from Sparring Capital, the management team, and founders. The key management team, including Pure Trade’s founder & current CEO Stéfane Ladous, Virginie Honoré & Mona Lee (Managing Directors of Europe and Asia) will re-invest alongside AGIC Capital and continue to lead Pure Trade in its next phase of business expansion and organizational scale-up.
Pure Trade is a trusted one-stop-shop partner for the world’s leading luxury cosmetic and beauty brands, covering a wide range of services including project and supplier management, sourcing of innovative and sustainable materials, eco-design, product development, quality control and logistics for products such as bags, pouches, coffrets, accessories & Spa offer. The Company pursues a highly flexible fabless operational model leveraging its long-standing international network of proven, certified suppliers and has a commercial presence with 7 offices across Europe, Asia, and the US.
The acquisition of Pure Trade is AGIC’s first transaction in France and marks another milestone in the continued development and expansion of geographic focus for AGIC.
Stéfane Ladous, CEO of Pure Trade, commented, “we are glad to count on AGIC by our side to accelerate our future development strategy. Their support will be key to continue structuring the group and strengthen our international presence. We, as Pure Trade team, are highly motivated to start this new collaboration with AGIC and continue this successful adventure.”
Heiko von Dewitz, Managing Partner at AGIC, added “We are excited to partner with Stéfane and his team to support the company’s growth initiatives by accelerating expansion into key markets outside Europe, in particular US and APAC, and by pursuing a synergistic buy-and-build strategy to tap into adjacent market segments and to broaden Pure Trade’s product portfolio.”
Cathy Duan-Plainer, Director at AGIC, said “We are very impressed with Pure Trade’s strong market positioning based on its superior customer orientation and operational excellence, which is reflected in the company’s impressive growth and performance over the years. We will work with the management team to continue strengthening Pure Trade’s ESG innovation capabilities, and accelerating the digitization of its business.”
About AGIC Capital
AGIC is a growth-oriented private equity firm that seeks to invest in thriving middle-market businesses focused on advanced industrial and healthcare technologies in Europe & beyond. AGIC’s differentiated investment strategy combines deep business model expertise, proactive thematic research, an unrelenting focus on the upside and a collaborative, management-first approach to value creation. Launched in 2015, AGIC currently has $2.2 billion in assets under management. The firm’s more than 25 professionals are based in Europe and Asia. For more information about AGIC’s investment philosophy, visit www.agic-group.com.
About Pure Trade
Pure Trade has 25 years of design and manufacturing expertise dedicated to the global beauty packaging industry. The Company offers a wide range of highly customized products, such as makeup palettes, compact cases, pouches and bags, accessories, Spa offer and packaging solutions. Pure Trade’s client portfolio includes among others Dior, Givenchy Parfums, YSL Beauty, Lancôme, Valentino, Guerlain, Clarins, Jimmy Choo Parfums, Burberry Beauty, Mugler, Azzaro Parfums, Jean Paul Gaultier Parfums, Prada Beauty, Paco Rabanne Parfums, Marc Jacobs Beauty. With experienced, cross-trained professional teams across Europe, Asia, and the US, Pure Trade provides clients with fully integrated solutions from concept to completion to help promote and enhance brand and customer product experience. www.pure-trade.com
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230725836877/en/
CONTACT: AGIC Capital
T: +49 89 235135620
Pure Trade
T: +33 1 58 57 20 00
KEYWORD: FRANCE EUROPE
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FINANCE OTHER RETAIL COSMETICS RETAIL PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
SOURCE: AGIC Capital
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 07/26/2023 06:02 AM/DISC: 07/26/2023 06:01 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230725836877/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.