EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2023--
Agiliti Inc. (NYSE: AGTI) (“Agiliti”), a nationwide provider of healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, and revised its financial outlook for 2023.
Second Quarter 2023 Highlights
- Revenue growth of 6.2% to $291 million
- Net loss of $4 million, compared to net income of $5 million in the prior year period; loss per share of $0.03, compared to income per share of $0.04 per share in the prior year period
- Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $66 million, compared to $70 million in the prior year period; Adjusted Earnings Per Share 1 of $0.14, compared to $0.19 in the prior year period
“In the second quarter we delivered solid topline performance supported by continued demand for our differentiated suite of essential services,” said Tom Boehning, Chief Executive Officer. “Our customers continue to rely on us to help them address the many challenges they’re facing, as we ultimately deliver improved clinical efficiencies, cost savings and enhanced patient outcomes. While we are maintaining our revenue guidance for the year, we are lowering our adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS guidance to reflect the near-term impact of the contraction of our peak need rental (PNR) business and the onboarding of larger contracts. However, we expect our mix of business to help support a more visible and predictable financial outlook moving forward, consistent with our long history as a company.”
Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results
Total revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was $291.1 million, representing a 6.2 percent increase from $274.0 million for the same period of 2022. Total revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2023, was $591.0 million, representing a 4.0 percent increase from $568.4 million for the same period of 2022.
Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was $4.0 million, compared to net income of $5.0 million for the same period of 2022. Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2023, was $1.0 million compared to net income of $24.9 million for the same period of 2022.
Adjusted EBITDA 1 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was $65.5 million, a 5.8 percent decline from $69.6 million for the same period of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA 1 for the six months ended June 30, 2023, was $137.5 million, a 13.4 percent decline from $158.7 million for the same period of 2022.
Revised 2023 Financial Outlook
The company revised its guidance for 2023 as follows:
- Revenue of $1.16 - $1.19 billion (consistent with prior guidance)
- Adjusted EBITDA of $260 - $270 million 2
- Adjusted earnings per share of $0.54 – $0.59 per share 2
- Capex investment expected at $80 million
_____________________________
1 Non-GAAP Measures. See further discussion on page 6
2 With regard to the non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA guidance and adjusted earnings per share guidance provided above, a reconciliation to GAAP net income has not been provided as the quantification of certain items included in the calculation of GAAP net income cannot be calculated or predicted at this time without unreasonable efforts. For example, the non-GAAP adjustment for stock-based compensation expense requires additional inputs such as number of shares granted and market price that are not currently ascertainable, and the non-GAAP adjustment for certain reserves and expenses depends on the timing and magnitude of these expenses and cannot be accurately forecasted. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could have a potentially unpredictable, and potentially significant, impact on its future GAAP financial results. See further discussion below regarding historical Adjusted EBITDA and historical adjusted earnings per share.
Conference Call Information
Agiliti will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2023 results on Tuesday, August 8, at 5 p.m. Eastern Time (4 p.m. Central Time).
The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-407-0792 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8263. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13739397. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The Access ID for the replay call is 13739397. The replay will be available until August 22, 2023.
Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by visiting the Agiliti Investor Relations site at https://investors.agilitihealth.com. The online replay will be available for a limited time shortly following the call.
About Agiliti
Agiliti is an essential service provider to the U.S. healthcare industry with solutions that help support a more efficient, safe and sustainable healthcare delivery system. Agiliti serves more than 10,000 national, regional and local acute care and alternate site providers across the U.S. For more than eight decades, Agiliti has delivered medical equipment management and service solutions that help healthcare providers reduce costs, increase operating efficiencies and support optimal patient outcomes.
Forward-Looking Statements
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking in time, including financial outlook and other preliminary results, and involve risks and uncertainties. The following factors, among others, could adversely affect our business, operations and financial condition causing our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements: negative reaction of our investors, our suppliers, our customers or our employees to our leadership succession; market volatility of our common stock as a result of our leadership succession; the risk that the leadership succession may not provide the results that the company expects; our history of net losses and substantial interest expense; our need for substantial cash to operate and expand our business as planned; our substantial outstanding debt and debt service obligations; restrictions imposed by the terms of our debt; a decrease in the number of patients our customers are serving; our ability to effect change in the manner in which health care providers traditionally procure medical equipment; the absence of long-term commitments with customers; our potential inability to maintain the agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (“HHS”) and Office of Assistant Secretary of Preparedness and Response (“ASPR”) (the “Agreement”) or comply with its terms and risks relating to extension, renewal or termination of the Agreement or any of our existing contacts with HHS and ASPR; our ability to renew contracts with group purchasing organizations and integrated delivery networks; changes in reimbursement rates and policies by third-party payors; the impact of health care reform initiatives; the impact of significant regulation of the health care industry and the need to comply with those regulations; the effect of prolonged negative changes in domestic and global economic conditions; difficulties or delays in our continued expansion into certain of our businesses/geographic markets and developments of new businesses/geographic markets; additional credit risks in increasing business with home care providers and nursing homes, impacts of equipment product recalls or obsolescence; increases in vendor costs that cannot be passed through to our customers; and other Risk Factors as detailed in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K.
Agiliti, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share information)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenue
$
291,081
$
273,984
$
590,985
$
568,428
Cost of revenue
191,677
175,819
382,207
346,636
Gross margin
99,404
98,165
208,778
221,792
Selling, general and administrative expense
81,230
82,121
170,067
168,259
Operating income
18,174
16,044
38,711
53,533
Loss on extinguishment / modification of debt
4,445
1,418
4,445
1,418
Interest expense
20,549
11,261
36,380
21,925
Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest
(6,820
)
3,365
(2,114
)
30,190
Income tax (benefit) expense
(2,892
)
(1,698
)
(1,236
)
5,207
Consolidated net income (loss)
(3,928
)
5,063
(878
)
24,983
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
98
65
135
93
Net income (loss) attributable to Agiliti, Inc. and Subsidiaries
$
(4,026
)
$
4,998
$
(1,013
)
$
24,890
Basic income (loss) per share
$
(0.03
)
$
0.04
$
(0.01
)
$
0.19
Diluted income (loss) per share
$
(0.03
)
$
0.04
$
(0.01
)
$
0.18
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic
134,661,933
132,556,645
134,258,271
131,856,267
Diluted
139,744,988
138,697,206
139,373,990
137,932,546
Agiliti, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share information)
(unaudited)
June 30, 2023
December 31,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
9,213
$
5,577
Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $4,304 as of June 30,
220,269
207,753
Inventories
79,154
70,132
Prepaid expenses
15,420
23,458
Other current assets
4,760
9,393
Total current assets
328,816
316,313
Property and equipment, net
284,132
273,958
Goodwill
1,239,432
1,239,106
Operating lease right-of-use assets
80,717
79,975
Other intangibles, net
470,420
512,020
Other
23,991
22,735
Total assets
$
2,427,508
$
2,444,107
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long-term debt
$
16,376
$
17,752
Current portion of operating lease liability
25,397
23,607
Current portion of obligation under tax receivable agreement
10,052
34,694
Accounts payable
70,328
59,163
Accrued compensation
20,620
25,928
Accrued interest
7,814
5,039
Other current liabilities
30,105
31,198
Total current liabilities
180,692
197,381
Long-term debt, less current portion
1,081,246
1,077,293
Obligation under tax receivable agreement, pension and other long-term liabilities
10,135
9,161
Operating lease liability, less current portion
67,046
67,332
Deferred income taxes, net
133,976
146,615
Commitments and contingencies
Equity:
Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 134,987,003
13
13
Additional paid-in capital
963,965
953,046
Accumulated deficit
(15,287
)
(14,274
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
5,497
7,343
Total Agiliti, Inc. and Subsidiaries equity
954,188
946,128
Noncontrolling interest
225
197
Total equity
954,413
946,325
Total liabilities and equity
$
2,427,508
$
2,444,107
Agiliti, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
Cash flows from operating activities:
Consolidated net income (loss)
$
(878
)
$
24,983
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
39,158
46,412
Amortization
46,858
47,119
Loss on extinguishment / modification of debt
4,445
1,418
Provision for credit losses
341
279
Provision for inventory obsolescence
1,129
568
Non-cash share-based compensation expense
10,474
10,206
Gain on sales and disposals of equipment
(1,177
)
(256
)
Deferred income taxes
(12,000
)
(2,567
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(12,113
)
(8,833
)
Inventories
(10,319
)
(4,398
)
Other operating assets
4,345
(579
)
Accounts payable
10,606
8,702
Accrued and other operating liabilities
1,550
(21,916
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
82,419
101,138
Cash flows from investing activities:
Medical equipment purchases
(25,512
)
(22,823
)
Property and office equipment purchases
(15,704
)
(12,776
)
Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment
2,115
1,763
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
—
(3,125
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(39,101
)
(36,961
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds under debt arrangements
1,208,937
20,000
Payments under debt arrangements
(1,205,049
)
(123,824
)
Payments of principal under finance lease liability
(4,687
)
(4,484
)
Payments of deferred financing costs
(9,489
)
—
Payments under tax receivable agreement
(24,822
)
—
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
(107
)
(47
)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
2,102
1,971
Dividend and equity distribution payment
(321
)
(906
)
Shares forfeited for taxes
(6,246
)
(14,367
)
Payments of contingent consideration
—
(321
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(39,682
)
(121,978
)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
3,636
(57,801
)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period
5,577
74,325
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period
$
9,213
$
16,524
Use of non-GAAP information
This press release contains non-GAAP measures, including EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Net Debt and Net Leverage Ratio. We use these internally as measures of operational performance, or liquidity, as applicable, and disclose them externally to assist analysts, investors and lenders in their comparisons of operational performance, valuation and debt capacity across companies with differing capital, tax and legal structures. We believe the investment community frequently uses these measures in the evaluation of similarly situated companies. Adjusted EBITDA is also used by the Company as a factor to determine the total amount of incentive compensation to be awarded to executive officers and other employees. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Net Debt and Net Leverage Ratio, however, are not measures of financial performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) and should not be considered as alternatives to, or more meaningful than, net income as measures of operating performance or to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities or to total debt as measures of liquidity or debt capacity. Since EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Net Debt and Net Leverage Ratio are not measures determined in accordance with GAAP and are thus susceptible to varying interpretations and calculations, these measures, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Net Income do not represent amounts of funds that are available for management’s discretionary use. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA presented may not be the same as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA calculations as defined in the First Lien Credit Facilities. EBITDA is defined as earnings attributable to Agiliti, Inc. before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding non-cash share-based compensation expense, management fees and other non-recurring gains, expenses, or losses, transaction costs, remeasurement of the tax receivable agreement and loss on extinguishment of debt. LTM Adjusted EBITDA represents the last twelve months (“LTM”) of Adjusted EBITDA.
Agiliti, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Financial Measure: Adjusted EBITDA
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(in thousands)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net income (loss) attributable to Agiliti, Inc. and Subsidiaries
$
(4,026
)
$
4,998
$
(1,013
)
$
24,890
Interest expense
20,549
11,261
36,380
21,925
Income tax (benefit) expense
(2,892
)
(1,698
)
(1,236
)
5,207
Depreciation and amortization
41,706
46,711
83,812
91,542
EBITDA
55,337
61,272
117,943
143,564
Non-cash share-based compensation expense
3,585
5,569
10,474
10,206
Management and other expenses (1)
2,067
—
3,028
—
Transaction costs (2)
83
1,295
1,595
3,521
Loss on extinguishment / modification of debt (3)
4,445
1,418
4,445
1,418
Adjusted EBITDA
$
65,517
$
69,554
$
137,485
$
158,709
|_____________________________
(1)
|Management and other expenses represent non-recurring expenses.
(2)
|Transaction costs represent costs associated with potential and completed mergers and acquisitions.
(3)
|Loss on extinguishment / modification of debt for the six months ended June 30, 2023 consists of the write-off of unamortized costs and new costs incurred in relation to the amendment of the First Lien Term Loan and Revolving Credit Facility. Loss on extinguishment / modification of debt for the six months ended June 30, 2022 consists of the write-off of the unamortized debt discount related to the partial prepayment of the First Lien Term Loan.
Agiliti, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Financial Measure: Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(in thousands, except share and per share information)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net income (loss) attributable to Agiliti, Inc. and Subsidiaries
$
(4,026
)
$
4,998
$
(1,013
)
$
24,890
Amortization
22,167
22,797
44,654
45,130
Non-cash share-based compensation expense
3,585
5,569
10,474
10,206
Management and other expenses (1)
2,067
—
3,028
—
Transaction costs (2)
83
1,295
1,595
3,521
Loss on extinguishment / modification of debt (3)
4,445
1,418
4,445
1,418
Income tax benefit associated with pre-tax adjustments (4)
(8,510
)
(10,276
)
(15,901
)
(18,245
)
Adjusted net income
$
19,811
$
25,801
$
47,282
$
66,920
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
139,744,988
138,697,206
139,373,990
137,932,546
Adjusted EPS
$
0.14
$
0.19
$
0.34
$
0.49
|_____________________________
(1)
|Management and other expenses represent non-recurring expenses.
(2)
|Transaction costs represent costs associated with potential and completed mergers and acquisitions.
(3)
|Loss on extinguishment / modification of debt for the six months ended June 30, 2023 consists of the write-off of unamortized costs and new costs incurred in relation to the amendment of the First Lien Term Loan and Revolving Credit Facility. Loss on extinguishment / modification of debt for the six months ended June 30, 2022 consists of the write-off of the unamortized debt discount related to the partial prepayment of the First Lien Term Loan.
(4)
|Income tax benefit associated with pre-tax adjustments represents the tax benefit associated with the reconciling items between net income and Adjusted Net Income and includes both the current and deferred income tax impact of the adjustments. To determine the aggregate tax effect of the reconciling items, we utilized statutory income tax rates ranging from 0% to 26%, depending upon the applicable jurisdictions of each adjustment.
Agiliti, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Financial Measure: Net Debt and Net Leverage Ratio
(in thousands)
June 30, 2023
First Lien Term Loan, due 2030
$
1,075,000
Revolving Loan, due 2028
20,000
Finance lease liability
25,476
Less: Unamortized Deferred Financing Costs and Debt Discount
(22,854
)
Total Debt
1,097,622
Less: Cash
(9,213
)
Net Debt
$
1,088,409
LTM Adjusted EBITDA
$
275.3
Net Leverage
3.95x
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230808433915/en/
CONTACT: Solebury Strategic Communications
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MINNESOTA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: DATA MANAGEMENT HEALTH TECHNOLOGY PRACTICE MANAGEMENT HEALTH TECHNOLOGY MANAGED CARE SOFTWARE
SOURCE: Agiliti Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 08/08/2023 04:05 PM/DISC: 08/08/2023 04:04 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230808433915/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.