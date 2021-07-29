CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) on Thursday reported a loss of $86.2 million in its second quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.41. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.36 per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.39 per share.
Agios Pharmaceuticals shares have climbed 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 2.5% in the last 12 months.
