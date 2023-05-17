CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 17, 2023--
AHEAD, a leading provider of enterprise cloud solutions, today announced the incorporation of AHEAD India and the anticipated opening of a service delivery office in Gurugram, India this summer. With 24 locations across the United States, the Gurugram office represents the company’s first international presence.
This global expansion is part of AHEAD’s growth strategy, designed to scale expansion and meet the increasing demand for unique skill sets, while continuing to deliver impactful results to clients.
"Our investment in AHEAD India is a crucial step towards AHEAD’s mission of accelerating the impact of technology in every client we serve,” said Patrick Meade, AHEAD Chief Services Officer. “Through this growth we expect to expand our recruiting pipeline, organize project teams faster and better enhance quality and client experience.”
AHEAD India will be led by Praveen Grover, Vice President and Managing Director. Grover has over 20 years of experience in enterprise technology and bestshoring. He has successfully built and led many transnational operations, including growing TriCore's India operations and expanding Rackspace Technology’s India shared services center, while maintaining positive operational impact.
"We're excited about the opportunities that AHEAD India presents for our clients and our team,” said Grover. “This important step allows AHEAD to better meet client needs for larger services engagements and provide flexible cost structures and follow-the-sun support."
By the end of 2024, AHEAD India plans to employee hundreds of associates and continue to strengthen its presence in the region. AHEAD India will support the build out of the company’s Managed Services, Digital Solutions, Security, Data Center, Network and Enterprise Service Management practices.
About AHEAD:
AHEAD builds and manages digital platforms that power the most successful organizations in the world. Our consultative approach, unmatched engineering, and innovative solutions combine to accelerate the impact of technology in every client we serve. For more information visit ahead.com.
