AIDS Healthcare Foundation ( AHF ) welcomed U.S. President Joe Biden’s remarks chiding the drug industry and defending the 340B drug pricing program. During an appearance in Culpeper, VA, with U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra in U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger’s (D-VA) congressional district, Biden spoke about his administration’s work to lower prescription drug costs and thanked Rep. Spanberger in particular for her “relentless” work ensuring that the 340B statute “is actually enforced.”
The 340B Drug Pricing Program is a U.S. government program that requires drug companies to provide drugs to eligible nonprofit, safety net organizations at a discount. The intent of the program is to allow these nonprofits to “stretch scarce federal resources as far as possible, reaching more eligible patients and providing more comprehensive services.” This program, which reaps enormous benefits, costs taxpayers nothing.
Because they have violated the law, the U.S. Health Resources Services Administration (HRSA) has taken action against drug companies for their illegal refusal to offer 340B discounts to 340B covered entities. As many as 13 drug companies have refused to comply with HRSA’s demands to obey the law and resume offering 340B pricing to contract pharmacies. Their unlawful refusal to offer discounts through contract pharmacies has resulted in overcharges and put the lives of millions of Americans at risk.
