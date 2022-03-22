AHF Protest: Gilead Thwarts Rx Safety Net for Increased Profits

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 22, 2022--
On Wednesday, March 23rd, AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organization, will host a “Greediad” protest starting at 11:00 a.m. PT in front of the headquarters of Gilead Sciences (333 Lakeside Dr., Foster City, CA 94404) over the drug company’s latest—and illegal—move to undermine safety net providers’ access to 340B program benefits.
Advocates host a “Greediad” protest targeting Gilead Sciences over the drug company’s latest—and illegal—move to undermine safety net providers’ access to 340B program benefits by restricting access to its lifesaving HEP C and HIV drugs by certain pharmacies and patients. The advocates changed Gilead's name to "Greediad."
The 340B drug pricing program is administered by the U.S. Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA). It has helped provide low-cost medications and better health outcomes for millions of Americans and the nonprofit clinics and hospitals that serve them. Safety net providers like Ryan White providers who serve patients living with HIV have the right under the 340B statute to purchase drugs for their patients at a discounted price. Last week, Gilead put profits before patients by unilaterally imposing unlawful conditions on when and how it will give discounts for certain Hepatitis C drugs.
“The 340B statute gives providers the undeniable legal right to access discounted drugs for their patients. Drug manufacturers have absolutely no right to place conditions on this access – but they are constantly trying to devise new ways to do so. This latest move hurts safety net providers who do not have their own in-house pharmacy, but instead rely on outside pharmacies to make drugs available to their patients. Gilead will only provide these providers access to discounts if they turn over sensitive data about the providers’ patients. Providers who don’t submit this data are shut out – contrary to the letter and spirit of the 340B program,” said Laura Boudreau, AHF’s Chief of Operations/Risk Management and Quality Improvement.
According to the 340B Report (March 16, 2022), Gilead is now the 15th drug manufacturer to place unlawful restrictions on 340B contract pharmacy programs. Lawyers for the Health and Human Services Department (HHS) in both the Biden and Trump administrations have said these restrictions are clearly illegal, yet drug companies like Gilead forge ahead with the lawbreaking in search of even greater profits.
Moreover, according to the 340B Report, Gilead is now refusing to offer the 340B discount price for HIV drugs to providers who use contract pharmacies. Earlier this year, Gilead suddenly, dramatically increased the price that safety net providers pay for Descovy – a drug needed for both HIV treatment and HIV prevention.
“We are fighting against Gilead’s greed to fatten their corporate pockets. Their money-making schemes not only impact community partners and providers but also patients, like myself. I am one of many voices of community advocates who stand against pharma greed. Gilead cares more about money than lives,“ said Jesse Brooks, AIDS advocate and AHF mobilizer.
In response to Gilead’s (and others’) illegal restrictions on 340B access for higher profits, AHF is also asking Congress and the FDA to conduct a formal investigation of Gilead as well as increased scrutiny of the actions of pharmaceutical companies. A television ad by AHF criticizing Gilead will run in the Bay Area and print ads will run in the Washington Blade and the L.A. Blade exposing the issue and Gilead’s greed.
