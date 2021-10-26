MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2021--
Healthcare advocates from across the country will join AIDS Healthcare Foundation ( AHF ) to protest unethical charges by United Healthcare and its OptumRx pharmacy benefits manager to independent and specialty pharmacies providing the sensitive, lifesaving medical needs of individuals living with HIV and other critical illnesses. United Healthcare, one of the nation’s largest medical insurance companies, who in 2020 made over $15 billion in profit, has disproportionality impacted access to care for those living with critical illnesses by adding arbitrary penalties and fees to small, independent pharmacies, which has resulted in many patients not having their medicines covered at their pharmacy of choice, thus causing many to fall out of care.
WHAT:
Advocates from across the country protesting United Healthcare
WHERE:
United Healthcare Corporate Office, 9900 Bren Road East, Minnetonka, Minnesota
WHEN:
TUESDAY, October 26, 2021, 11:00 a.m. (CT)
WHY:
United Healthcare, through its OptumRx PBM, has been unethically, charging arbitrary penalties and fees to independent and specialty pharmacies providing the lifesaving medicines to those living with HIV and other critical illnesses
WHO:
Healthcare advocates with AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) from across the country.
“How much money does United Healthcare really need?” stated Tracy Jones, National Director for Grassroots Mobilization Initiatives for AIDS Healthcare Foundation. “It is repulsive how they continue to put profit over people. Their actions are robbing the specialty and independent pharmacies that many patients depend on and handicapping them from providing the life-saving medicines they need.
AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over 1.6 million individuals in 45 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Eastern Europe. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org, find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth and follow us @aidshealthcare.
