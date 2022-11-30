AHF to Shame Gilead with Nationwide Protests on World AIDS Day

AHF is spearheading 3 protests nationwide on World AIDS Day (December 1) targeting drug maker Gilead Sciences for its unbridled greed and its drug pricing and policies. Advocates and mobilizers in Miami, Florida; Oceanside, California, and Washington, DC will protest at Gilead field offices with signs reading “Stop Being Greedy” and, playing off the company’s logo, signs made to read “Greed” and “Greediad” made by scrawling a few red letters over Gilead’s logo.