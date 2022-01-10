NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 10, 2022--
DesignRush, a B2B marketplace that connects brands with professional full-service agencies, web design companies, digital marketing firms, and top technology companies has recognized Ai Media Group as a Top 30 Digital Agency in New York.
This recognition comes on the tail end of another successful year for Ai Media Group. “Despite ongoing headwinds from the pandemic and significant changes to privacy and data compliance regulations, Ai Media Group has continued to deliver incredible results for our clients,” said Joanna Sammartino Bailey, President and Chief Operating Officer. “Our ability to understand changing market trends, pivot, and provide innovative growth strategies that leverage our proprietary attribution technology has allowed us to deliver significant ROAS for clients despite another unprecedented year.”
What differentiates Ai Media Group from other companies is their proprietary attribution technology. Customers now expect their experiences to be continuous, constant, customized, cross-device and cross-channel. Ai Media Group’s ad technology allows users to track, measure and optimize marketing campaigns and deliver a continuous customer experience with full funnel marketing, all while complying with new privacy laws.
Strictly adhering to the quickly changing data regulations, Ai Media Group’s platform does not allow any PII (personally identifiable information) data to be utilized. Instead, the proprietary technology, called Ai Media OID, uses unique identifiers that comply with data privacy laws, including CCPA and GDPR.
The insights gained from this technology provides Ai Media Group’s clients with a deep understanding of what influences their customers at every stage of the buying journey. These insights are leveraged to help improve performance and serve as a platform to guide clients to make fact-based, data driven decisions on media spend, media mix modeling, segmentation and targeting, and much more.
“We believe we are uniquely positioned to capitalize on the convergence of advertising and marketing technologies layered with the human element to help drive digital sales for our clients,” said Dr. Anthony Bowen, Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer.
About Ai Media Group:
Founded in 2008, Ai Media Group is a tech powered, performance driven digital ad agency with industry-leading capabilities to drive sales and leads. Ai Media Group has a history of delivering greater return on ad spend by leveraging its proprietary ad attribution technology and media buying expertise. Ai helps clients across verticals understand, in real-time, specific details of the online customer journey, from first online exposure all the way to final purchase.
