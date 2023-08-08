Aiberry Introduces AI-Powered Mental Health Assessments for Corporate Wellness Platforms

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2023--
Artificial intelligence (AI)-powered mental health screening pioneer Aiberry (pronounced “I” + “berry”) today announced a new version of the Aiberry platform specifically designed to meet the needs of corporate wellness platform users. Easily integrated with all leading corporate wellness platforms, Aiberry uses an AI-powered therapeutic assistant, “Botberry,” to conduct a conversation to detect mental health disorders by analyzing what is being said, the speech patterns being used and even subtle changes in facial expressions. New analytics capabilities introduced as part of the Aiberry corporate wellness platform enable corporate wellness program administrators to track utilization of the platform as well as employee wellness over time.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230808359305/en/
Aiberry uses an AI-powered therapeutic assistant, “Botberry,” to conduct a conversation to detect mental health disorders by analyzing what is being said, the speech patterns being used and even subtle changes in facial expressions. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Aiberry for corporate wellness users comes at a time when the need for mental health programs in the workplace has never been greater. A recent survey conducted by Lyra Health revealed that while 86% of employees say they have experienced at least one mental health challenge in the last year, only 33% have received care. An additional 33% of employees said that their benefits fail to address their mental health needs, while 48% of managers say they lack the resources and training needed to support team members’ mental health. The availability of virtual, AI-powered platforms like Aiberry helps bridge the gap between what is needed and what is currently available by providing access to better initial assessments and continuous mental health monitoring 24/7 from any location.
“The ability for us to introduce Aiberry into our clients’ corporate wellness programs is great for us, but even better for them,” said Thomas M. Tegler, President, Wellworks For You. “Aiberry not only allows them to offer assessments whenever and wherever they need them, at any scale, but the new analytics embedded in the platform allows us to give them very specific guidance about where the areas of concern are within their employee population and what additional programs and resources they may need to address them. The result is that we become a better partner to them, and, most importantly, the health and wellness of their employees improve.”
Aiberry for corporate wellness builds on a solid foundation of use in clinical settings including leading national recovery centers. These facilities have seen assessment accuracy and patient well-being improve measurably since the platform was implemented. Futures Recovery Healthcare found that the percentage of clients receiving an official diagnosis for a depressive disorder rose from 24% to 46% after Aiberry implementation, due to the system’s ability to detect depression in cases in which completion of self-reporting forms such as the Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-9), currently the gold standard, did not. Futures found Aiberry to be more sensitive than traditional screening methods, as 45% of clients who scored in the severe range for depression on initial Aiberry assessment scored only “moderate” or “mild” when completing the PHQ-9.
“The expansion of the Aiberry platform into corporate wellness brings the benefits of AI-powered mental health assessment to a critical population, American workers, which is massively underserved by currently-available behavioral health resources,” said Aiberry Co-Founder and Co-CEO Linda Chung. “This delivers on our mission to offer objective, reliable, and scalable solutions via the power of AI, making behavioral healthcare accessible to all, and helps bring our vision, to empower patients and providers with the tools to effectively and efficiently assess behavioral health, to reality.”
About Aiberry
Aiberry (pronounced “I” + “berry”) is an innovative and practical mental health screening solution that improves efficiency and saves time for healthcare providers. Its cutting-edge AI technology is based on two decades of research bundled into a powerful solution that helps providers better serve their patients. Its Machine Learning (ML) pipelines are designed to eliminate biases, including those related to age, gender, sexual orientation and race. Seattle-based Aiberry is backed by leading VCs including Confluence Capital Group, Inc. (CCG) and Ascension AI. For more information, visit www.aiberry.io.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230808359305/en/
CONTACT: Wilson Craig
Mindshare PR
408-516-6182
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA WASHINGTON
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY MENTAL HEALTH OTHER TECHNOLOGY HEALTH TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE INTERNET HEALTH GENERAL HEALTH ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
SOURCE: Aiberry
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 08/08/2023 01:00 PM/DISC: 08/08/2023 12:56 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230808359305/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.