AIG Names Rose Marie Glazer Chief Human Resources Officer

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2021--
American International Group (NYSE: AIG) today announced that Rose Marie E. Glazer, currently Senior Vice President, Deputy General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, has been promoted to Executive Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer, effective January 1, 2022. Ms. Glazer will report to Peter Zaffino, President & Chief Executive Officer, and will join AIG’s Executive Leadership Team.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211209006009/en/
Rose Marie Glazer (Photo: Business Wire)
Mr. Zaffino said: “Since joining AIG almost five years ago, Rose Marie has added tremendous value in her role as a Deputy General Counsel and the Corporate Secretary to the company and its Board of Directors. As we continue to build momentum on our journey to become a top performing company, it is critical that we invest in a diverse team with the expertise to tackle complex matters. Rose Marie is a consummate team player and proven leader, and her deep knowledge of the company and our culture make her ideally suited to lead our global Human Resources team during this pivotal time. I look forward to continue working closely with Rose Marie as we build on our achievements and keep shaping AIG into a global industry leader.”
Ms. Glazer said: “At the heart of AIG’s significant turnaround has been its people, and their steadfast dedication to excellence in all that we do. I have been honored to work with many remarkable colleagues from around the world and am grateful to Peter for giving me this opportunity and for the confidence he has placed in me to lead our global Human Resources strategy. As we look to the future, a significant priority will be to ensure AIG remains an attractive, inclusive destination for cultivating the best talent, and an organization that leads by example as an ally that values, supports and embraces our colleagues and global communities.”
Ms. Glazer has served as Deputy General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at AIG since March 2017, a role in which she has led the securities, capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, real estate, and intellectual property legal teams as well as the Sustainability Office for AIG. She will continue to serve as Chair of the AIG Foundation and oversee AIG’s Global Citizenship Team and will remain AIG’s Corporate Secretary until a successor is named. Before joining AIG, Ms. Glazer served in multiple leadership roles in the legal affairs team at Siemens AG, including as Senior Vice President and General Counsel – Americas from 2011 to 2017. Prior to her 14-year career at Siemens, Rose Marie was Vice President and General Counsel at Telvista and held in-house counsel positions at Allied Riser Communications and American Airlines. She began her legal career as an attorney with the law firm Jones Day in Dallas. She earned her law degree, cum laude, from Southern Methodist University School of Law. She also earned her B.B.A. in accounting, summa cum laude, and B.A. in Spanish, summa cum laude, from Southern Methodist University.
About AIG
American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions, and other financial services to customers in approximately 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com | YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig | Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com/AIGinsurance | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig. These references with additional information about AIG have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.
AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and retirement, and general insurance operations of American International Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries and jurisdictions, and coverage is subject to underwriting requirements and actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211209006009/en/
CONTACT: Quentin McMillan (Investors):quentin.mcmillan@aig.com
Dana Ripley (Media):dana.ripley@aig.com
KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES INSURANCE HUMAN RESOURCES FINANCE CONSULTING BANKING
SOURCE: American International Group, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 12/09/2021 04:16 PM/DISC: 12/09/2021 04:16 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211209006009/en