ANDOVER, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 31, 2023--
Vastrax, a premier full-service Contract Research Organization (CRO) with a mission to expedite the development of cutting-edge technologies in the vascular market, proudly announces the appointment of Aimee DeGaetano as the Global Head of Commercial and Clinical Affairs.
"Our dedication to accelerating advancements in the vascular sector is unwavering, and Aimee's appointment reinforces this commitment," said Ryan Bouchard, President and CEO of Vastrax. "Aimee's expertise aligns seamlessly with our mission, and we are thrilled to have her lead our Global Commercial Strategy and Clinical Affairs. Aimee's appointment comes at a crucial juncture in Vastrax's journey as we continue to lead the way in neurovascular clinical trials. Her expertise will significantly contribute to our efforts in helping our clients advance ground-breaking technological solutions that have the potential to transform the lives of patients worldwide."
Aimee is a registered dietician (RD) and holds a master’s in public health (clinical epidemiology). She is currently completing a doctorate in health science at Eastern Virginia Medical School. She has held various leadership roles in medical technology companies, focusing on clinical trials, medical affairs, and key opinion leader engagement. Her unique blend of skills perfectly aligns with Vastrax's multifaceted approach to driving efficient technology approvals.
"I am honored to contribute to Vastrax's pivotal role in assisting our clients to expedite the introduction of groundbreaking vascular technologies," commented Aimee DeGaetano. “Together, we will fortify our commitment to clinical trials, integrating novel innovations, strategies and technologies to enhance patient care and improve outcomes."
About Vastrax, Inc.
Vastrax is a cutting-edge full-service Contract Research Organization specializing in expediting the development of cutting-edge technologies in the vascular market. With an expert team possessing over 100 years of combined clinical, commercial, and regulatory experience, Vastrax is at the forefront of pioneering innovations, delivering transformative products to market efficiently. For more information please visit us at www.vastrax.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230831975410/en/
CONTACT: Tara DiMilia
908-369-7168
KEYWORD: MASSACHUSETTS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH NEUROLOGY CLINICAL TRIALS CARDIOLOGY
SOURCE: Vastrax, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 08/31/2023 07:45 AM/DISC: 08/31/2023 07:46 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230831975410/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.