Air Industries Group (the Company) (NYSE American: AIRI), an integrated Tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense, today announced that it has appointed Peter Rettaliata Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors. As Chairman, he succeeds Michael Taglich, who will remain on the Board of Directors.
Mr. Rettaliata is currently a director of Air Industries and was formerly the Company’s Chief Executive Officer.
He has spent 50 years in the aerospace industry and has served as an executive and director of Air Industries for nearly three decades. For 20 years, from 1994 to December 2014, he was President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and returned to that position on an acting basis from March to November 2017. Prior to joining Air Industries, Mr. Rettaliata was a senior executive of the Grumman Aerospace Corporation for 22 years.
Mr. Rettaliata also has served in a number of industry leadership roles, including Chairman of ADDAPT, an organization of regional aerospace companies; a member of the Board of Governors of the Aerospace Industries Association (AIA); and a member of the Executive Committee of the AIA Supplier Council. Mr. Rettaliata is a graduate of Niagara University, where he received a B.A. in History, and Harvard Business School, where he completed the PMD Program.
Michael Taglich commented, “Pete Rettaliata is well known and highly respected in the aerospace industry. His experience as a high-level executive with a prime contractor, and as a supplier to top-tier customers, provides a unique perspective on our industry. In his new role as Chairman, he will be a valuable resource to Lou Melluzzo, our CEO, as he pursues and executes exciting new growth initiatives.”
ABOUT AIR INDUSTRIES GROUP
Air Industries Group (NYSE American: AIRI) is an integrated manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for leading aerospace and defense prime contractors and original equipment manufacturers. The Company is a Tier 1 supplier to aircraft Original Equipment Manufacturers, a Tier 2 subcontractor to major Tier 1 manufacturers, and a Prime Contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense, and is highly regarded for its expertise in designing and manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance.
Forward Looking Statements
