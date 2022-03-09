LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 9, 2022--
Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) announced today that Steven F. Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman, John L. Plueger, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Gregory B. Willis, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be speaking at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference 2022 in New York City on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. ALC’s participation will be broadcast live through a link on the Investors page of the Air Lease Corporation website at www.airleasecorp.com. Alternatively, virtual attendees may access the webcast directly via this link: J.P. Morgan 2022 Industrials Conference. Please visit the website prior to the webcast to register, download and install any necessary audio software.
About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)
ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. ALC routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investors” section of ALC’s website at www.airleasecorp.com. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult the ALC website regularly for important information about ALC. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, ALC’s website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.
