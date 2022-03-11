DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 11, 2022--
The "Air Quality Monitoring Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The air quality monitoring market was valued at USD 4.2 billion in 2020, and it is anticipated to reach USD 6.5 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of around 5.01 % during 2022-2027.
The market had definitely faced the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the lockdowns resulted in less air pollution, particularly in the transport and industrial sector.
As an example, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), India, published a report on the "Impact of JANTA CURFEW and lockdown on air quality," which revealed the facts that the lockdown resulted in significant improvement in the air quality of the country. Thus, the demand for air quality measurement equipment got reduced in various sectors.
The market is likely to get accelerated in the near future due to growing concern about air quality, and the expansion of industrialization in many countries. However, the penetration of cleaner sources of energy like renewables and nuclear energy is expected to hinder the market growth due to the steadily decreasing requirement of the product.
Key Highlights
The outdoor air quality equipment sector is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period due to government policies on air quality standards in open spaces.
The technological advancements in air quality monitoring systems create enormous opportunities for the techno-development of the devices and their applications. For instance, the recent IoT-based equipments, which are more interactive in their functioning and use new technologies for communicating and delivering data, are in vogue these days. They are termed as the Next Generation Air Quality Monitoring Systems, which are becoming the subject of research for many R&D professionals in the area.
The Asia-Pacific region is expected to have significant growth in the coming years due to the growing rate of urbanization or the industrial activities in the developing countries.
Key Market Trends
Outdoor Monitor Segment Expected to Witness Significant Growth
The outdoor air quality monitoring systems are installed to track the air pollution caused by the transport sector, industrial sector, construction activities, and all other external sources of pollution. The air outside the confined spaces is believed to have more harmful pollutants as compared to the indoor air due to the presence of the aforesaid mentioned points of sources.
The U.S government has successfully reduced the average PM2.5 concentration levels in the nation by 41% in the last decade, to 8.02 micrograms per cubic meter. The targets were achieved by regulatory policies for air quality standards in various sectors, which ultimately led to the high deployment of air quality monitoring systems even at grassroot levels.
Asia-Pacific Expected to Dominate the Market
Air pollution is at alarming levels in Asian countries, which is highly detrimental to the health of the inhabitants. The incumbent situation is particularly due to growing industrialization in developing countries, which has led to the increase in chemical pollutants in the nations, some of which are fatal too.
South Asia is believed to be the epicenter of ambient air pollution. According to the World Air Quality Report 2020, out of the top 40 most polluted cities in the world, 37 are in South Asia. Apart from that, high levels of air pollution are recorded in China, Japan, and India. The countries in the region are leaving no stone unturned to cope with the prevailing state. Many industries and many local colonies or areas in the region have been installed with air quality monitoring systems in recent years.
