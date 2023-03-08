NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 8, 2023--
Aircall, the integrated phone and communication platform designed for sales and support teams, today announced the appointment of Mary Nelson as Chief Customer Officer and Greg Peel as Vice President of Sales for North America. These strategic hires strengthen momentum for Aircall, fueling its new chapter of growth focusing on a customer-first strategy and bolstering Aircall’s position in North America, a key market for the company where demand for customer-centric solutions is high.
Nelson brings over a decade of experience leading customer-focused teams. She most recently served as Chief Client Officer at cloud-based digital banking solutions provider Alkami Technology, where she successfully led a team of 250 customer-facing professionals to achieve $226M annual recurring revenue and scaled the company through its IPO and beyond. As Chief Customer Officer at Aircall, Nelson will help the company better connect with customer needs, delivering and furthering its mission to empower every professional to turn each conversation into business impact. She will also be a key contributor in fortifying Aircall’s position in the SMB market and being seen as a preferred partner, providing best-in-class experiences while maximizing satisfaction and retention.
“ In times of uncertainty, customers seek efficient services and solutions to achieve the outcomes they require. And they rightfully anticipate a superior customer experience, which is not just a bonus, but a critical aspect of creating value. Aircall's vision aligns with this expectation; our customer-obsessed culture relies on our commitment to help customers get value from working with us, ” according to Mary Nelson, Chief Customer Officer at Aircall. “ One of the most inspiring aspects of joining the team is the ability to build on the excellent work that has already been done at this company and continue to find new and innovative ways to exceed expectations. I am excited for the opportunity to drive this mission to lead our global teams and customers to the next stage of Aircall’s evolution.”
With nearly 30 years of experience, Peel hails from Paychex, where he built an award-winning sales organization with a track record of high performance. It was during his tenure there that he found his passion for unlocking the potential in people and building record-holding teams. Peel managed teams consistently, achieving double digit growth - over $100M in annual new revenue for teams over 400 sales representatives. Most recently, Peel led the sales team for Deluxe Corp, managing a team in the U.S. and Canada to earn triple digit growth in 2022.
“ As we launch our next stage of growth, we are excited to expand our executive team with leaders who deeply understand the value of connecting people,” according to Michael Haske, CEO at Aircall. “ The addition of Mary Nelson and Greg Peel to our team is just one step we’re taking to build stronger connections with our future and existing customers, partners… and further establish Aircall’s global leadership within the cloud communications industry.”
Today’s announcement builds further momentum for Aircall, as the company was recently named one of BuiltIn’s Best Places to Work and secured over $100 million in annual recurring revenue in 2022. Despite ongoing uncertainty challenging companies around the world, Aircall continues to invest in its customer-obsessed approach, helping small and medium-sized businesses to drive productivity, better connect with their teams, and achieve a highly personalized relationship with their clients.
