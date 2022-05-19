Airgas Launches New Company Theme Line, “Fill Your Potential.™”

RADNOR, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 19, 2022--
Through the launch of its new campaign embodied in the theme line “Fill Your Potential.™”, Airgas plans to enhance its brand, inspire customers and associates, attract new customers and build brand loyalty. The phrase captures Airgas’ unique promise and is empowered by the voices of both customers and Airgas associates. The claim aims to emphasize how Airgas, through its employees, is striving to accompany its customers on delivering their full potential may it be through gases, welding or safety products they use.
Launched internally first to associates in March, the external launch taking place throughout 2022 includes a variety of new corporate and marketing collateral such as a video, truck branding, facility materials, promotional items and Airgas.com.
As Airgas, an Air Liquide company, embarks on the launch of the new Air Liquide ADVANCE strategic plan, the company is more innovative, adaptable and focused than ever on the potential it enables to customers through the gases, supplies and expertise it delivers.
Jay Worley, Chief Operating Officer, commented: “Airgas associates thrive on enabling our customers to reach their competitive best, from daily reliability to ambitious transformations. Our new theme line, Fill Your Potential.™, represents our commitment and mobilization to journey with customers in pursuit of value creation, while together embracing the promise of a sustainable and prosperous future.”
Airgas, Inc.
Airgas®, an Air Liquide company, is a leading U.S. supplier of industrial, medical and specialty gases, as well as hardgoods and related products; one of the largest U.S. suppliers of safety products; and a leading U.S. supplier of ammonia products and process chemicals.
Airgas helps its more than 1 million customers advance their business performance and reach their full potential with reliable products, services and expertise used to create, build, care, serve and sustain. With nearly 18,000 associates, over 1,400 locations, a robust eBusiness platform, and Airgas Total Access® telesales channel, Airgas is ready to help customers fill their potential, every day.
As an Air Liquide company, a world leader in gases, technology and services for Industry and Health, Airgas offers customers an unrivaled global footprint and industry-leading technology and innovations.
For more information, please visit www.airgas.com
A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 75 countries with approximately 66,400 employees and serves more than 3.8 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide’s scientific territory and have been at the core of the company’s activities since its creation in 1902.
Taking action today while preparing the future is at the heart of Air Liquide’s strategy. With ADVANCE, its strategic plan for 2025, Air Liquide is targeting a global performance, combining financial and extra-financial dimensions. Positioned on new markets, the Group benefits from major assets such as its business model combining resilience and strength, its ability to innovate and its technological expertise. The Group develops solutions contributing to climate and the energy transition—particularly with hydrogen—and takes action to progress in areas of healthcare, digital and high technologies.
Air Liquide’s revenue amounted to more than 23 billion euros in 2021. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.
