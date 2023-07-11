Airgas Strategically Adds Argon Storage Capacity to Reinforce U.S. Supply Chain Network

RADNOR, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2023--
Airgas, an Air Liquide company and a leading U.S. supplier of industrial, medical and specialty gases, safety and welding products, has installed two strategically located argon storage nodes to further strengthen the argon supply chain for its customers, who use argon in automotive and aeronautical, electronic, manufacturing and metal fabrication applications.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230711461718/en/
Airgas, an Air Liquide company, has installed two strategically located argon storage nodes to further strengthen the argon supply chain for customers. (Photo: Business Wire)
The argon nodes were completed in late 2022/early 2023, and are located in Moraine, Ohio and Guilderland, NY. Both store enough argon to fill around 40 tanker trucks each. Airgas will be installing a third Argon node, which is expected to be operational by the end of this year.
These storage relays provide more flexibility in argon distribution by moving more Airgas product inventory closer to customers and were added in response to recent rail transportation delays and logistics challenges. Airgas continues to take action as a company to minimize supply chain disruption effects, safely enhance essential operations and meet customer needs throughout the country.
Marcelo Fioranelli, CEO, commented: “Our investment in these argon storage nodes will provide additional resilience in our supply chain as we strive to provide world class experience and reliability to our customers.”
Airgas, Inc.
Airgas®, an Air Liquide company, is a leading U.S. supplier of industrial, medical and specialty gases, as well as hardgoods and related products; one of the largest U.S. suppliers of safety products; and a leading U.S. supplier of ammonia products and process chemicals.
Airgas helps its more than 1 million customers advance their business performance and reach their full potential with reliable products, services and expertise used to create, build, care, serve and sustain. With nearly 18,000 associates, over 1,400 locations, a robust eBusiness platform, and Airgas Total Access® telesales channel, Airgas is ready to help customers fill their potential, every day.
As an Air Liquide company, a world leader in gases, technology and services for Industry and Health, Airgas offers customers an unrivaled global footprint and industry-leading technology and innovations.
For more information, please visit www.airgas.com
_______________________________________________________________________
A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 73 countries with approximately 67,100 employees and serves more than 3.9 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide’s scientific territory and have been at the core of the company’s activities since its creation in 1902.
Taking action today while preparing the future is at the heart of Air Liquide’s strategy. With ADVANCE, its strategic plan for 2025, Air Liquide is targeting a global performance, combining financial and extra-financial dimensions. Positioned on new markets, the Group benefits from major assets such as its business model combining resilience and strength, its ability to innovate and its technological expertise. The Group develops solutions contributing to climate and the energy transition—particularly with hydrogen—and takes action to progress in areas of healthcare, digital and high technologies.
Air Liquide’s revenue amounted to more than 29.9 billion euros in 2022. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG, EURO STOXX 50, FTSE4Good and DJSI Europe indexes.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230711461718/en/
CONTACT: Airgas Communications
Marysa Mazanek
610-230-3213
KEYWORD: PENNSYLVANIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TRUCKING RAIL MARITIME AIR TRANSPORT OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY RETAIL COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY OTHER DEFENSE CONTRACTS NUCLEAR SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT DEFENSE OTHER MANUFACTURING TEXTILES STEEL GENERAL AUTOMOTIVE PACKAGING AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING OTHER ENERGY CHEMICALS/PLASTICS UTILITIES AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURING OIL/GAS AEROSPACE COAL MANUFACTURING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY ENERGY
SOURCE: Airgas
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 07/11/2023 12:00 PM/DISC: 07/11/2023 11:59 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230711461718/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.