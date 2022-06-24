FILE - Planes sit on the tarmac at the Des Moines International Airport, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. With an eye on the upcoming July Fourth weekend, airlines are stepping up their criticism of federal officials over recent widespread flight delays and cancellations. The industry trade group Airlines for America said Friday, June 24, 2022, that understaffing at the Federal Aviation Administration is crippling traffic along the East Coast.