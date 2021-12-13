BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 13, 2021--
Airspan Networks Inc., a subsidiary of Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: MIMO), Padtec S/A, a subsidiary of Padtec Holding (B3: PDTC3), and Trópico have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to offer 5G network solutions. The agreement is part of Padtec’s and Trópico's strategy which focuses on entering the 5G market. The partnership will provide solutions in several spectrum bands, including 700 MHz, 2.3 GHz, 3.5 GHz and 26 GHz.
The recent successful auction of 5G spectrum in Brazil will spur a wave of investments in telecom infrastructure to support the next-generation of high-bandwidth applications and services driven by 5G networks. The goal of the three companies is to collaborate to provide end-to-end hardware and software solutions to established telecom operators as well as new entrants, providing the tools to support the increasing demand for data traffic on their networks which will result from the widespread adoption of 5G.
“As 5G is deployed and wireless data traffic carried by Airspan's RAN platform grows exponentially at the edge of networks, the need for a transport network that can scale and be flexible becomes critical. This strategic collaboration with companies like Padtec and Trópico which have deep market knowledge and are leaders in their fields, along with Airspan's innovation and expertise, will help accelerate adoption of 5G public and private network solutions," said Richard Vincent, Airspan SVP of Sales for the Americas.
“The race to deploy 5G in Brazil is on and we are confident that the combination of Airspan’s extensive RAN portfolio, with Trópico's in-depth expertise in the wireless field in Brazil will complement our capabilities in transport and aggregation of high capacity traffic and enable our alliance to deliver an integrated 5G solution to our customers on the timing they demand," said Argemiro Sousa, Padtec's Business Director.
"For us, the partnership with Padtec and Airspan accelerates our plan to offer solutions on connectivity and applications for 5G services," said Paulo Cabestré, Trópico's CEO. "As the three companies are leading innovators in our respective spaces with strong customer bases for these portfolios, this powerful collaboration leverages our collective leadership to create good solutions for 5G networks," he added.
About Airspan
Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: MIMO) is a U.S.-based provider of groundbreaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks, and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions that provide interoperability with other vendors. As a result of innovative technology and significant R&D investments to build and expand 5G solutions, Airspan believes it is well-positioned with 5G indoor and outdoor, Open RAN, private networks for enterprise customers and industrial use applications, fixed wireless access (FWA), and CBRS solutions to help mobile network operators of all sizes deploy their networks of the future, today. With over one million cells shipped to 1,000 customers in more than 100 countries, Airspan has global scale. For more information, visit www.airspan.com.
About Padtec( www.padtec.com )
Padtec is a global provider of flexible and high-capacity optical transport solutions based on DWDM technology. Padtec offers an extensive product portfolio for corporate access, DCI, metropolitan and regional networks and multi-terabit long-distance networks, which meets the end-to-end demands – in transport, optical amplification and route protection – of operators, integrators, carrier of carriers, utilities and service providers. Padtec’s service unit is involved in the deployment, operation and maintenance of systems and in optical network management. With a strong focus on research and development, Padtec’s pioneering technology spans long distances and challenges boundaries to connect the world intelligently.
About Trópico( www.tropico.com.br )
Trópico's history was forged in a research and development environment that gave it its innovative DNA. Combined with the entrepreneurial spirit of its managers, a modern and dynamic company was formed, with a solid culture of innovation that stands out in the Brazilian technological forefront. With Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) products, Trópico operates in several markets, such as telecommunication operators, agribusiness, utilities, defense and public security.
