North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Periods of rain. Rain becoming heavy at times this afternoon. High around 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 57F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.