Leading financial platform Airwallex today announced the launch of its global payment services in New Zealand. The launch will enable businesses in New Zealand to tap into Airwallex’s global payments services, offering a faster, more cost-effective and transparent alternative to traditional banks.
Businesses in New Zealand now have access to key Airwallex offerings including international collections, multi-currency wallets in over 11 currencies, and local payouts in over 30 currencies. The full suite of Airwallex’s global products, including multi-currency company and employee cards, spend management and its online payment acceptance capabilities will be progressively rolled out in the market.
Sam Kothari, Airwallex’s Head of Growth for ANZ said, “We are so pleased to be extending our services to New Zealand, a natural next step after establishing a strong presence in our home market of Australia. We see today’s launch as a huge opportunity for Kiwi businesses to broaden their reach into international markets.”
“Our entry into the New Zealand market is something our customers have been requesting for some time; businesses tell us they have been deterred from reaching their full potential in this market due to the complexity of making international payments or trading across borders. By providing local businesses with a single global financial platform, we aim to empower them to scale successfully, which is especially critical in this current economic environment.”
Airwallex customers now also have the ability to easily open a Global Account in New Zealand Dollars (NZD) in seconds. With this increased capability, businesses with operations in Australia and New Zealand can easily collect payments from their customers, pay their suppliers and staff in both countries, as well as convert NZD to AUD (and vice versa) at market-leading rates, driving increased business growth opportunities between both markets.
“Many of our Australian customers have expanded to New Zealand. Ensuring that these Australian businesses now have an efficient and cost-effective way to streamline their financial operations between the two countries can help them with their growth plans in the ANZ region,” Sam continued .
Founded in 2015 in Melbourne, Airwallex is one of the fastest growing financial technology companies today, operating across Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America today with over 1,200 employees in 19 major locations globally. The launch in New Zealand further strengthens Airwallex’s footprint in the APAC region, having announced an expansion into Singapore and Malaysia early this year, in addition to its presence in Hong Kong.
Airwallex is a fully registered Financial Service Provider with the Financial Service Providers Register in New Zealand.
