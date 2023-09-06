DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2023--
AIS Healthcare, the leading provider of targeted drug delivery (TDD) and infusion care solutions, is proud to recognize September as Pain Awareness Month. Throughout this month, AIS Healthcare aims to raise awareness about the challenges faced by individuals living with chronic pain and highlight the importance of accessible and effective pain management solutions. In the United States, chronic pain is a widespread issue affecting more than 51 million Americans. AIS Healthcare serves some of the most vulnerable chronic pain patients through TDD, offering patients customized medications from our state-of-the-art pharmacies and care from highly trained nursing staff across the country.
Our cutting-edge treatment empowers patients to manage their pain effectively and lead full and active lives. As a leading provider in the pain management field, AIS Healthcare goes beyond traditional methods, offering innovative and compassionate solutions that aim to bring relief to those who need it most. During Pain Awareness Month and beyond, AIS Healthcare is committed to raising standards of care, quality, and safety across the industry to positively impact our patients' quality of life.
"We pride ourselves on supporting patients to live with less pain, enabling them to be fully present and active with their families and in their communities. Our state-of-the-art quality and safety standards are critical to alleviating the burden of pain for our patients and restoring hope for those managing chronic conditions," said Simon Castellanos, Chief Executive Officer of AIS Healthcare. “Our approach goes beyond merely addressing the physical aspects of pain; we recognize the emotional toll it takes on individuals and their families. By consistently raising the bar for excellence in targeted drug delivery and infusion care, we can truly transform our patients’ lives by dramatically improving their quality of life.”
Since being established in 2008, AIS Healthcare has been delivering care that puts patients first. At every step of a patient’s care, AIS Healthcare aims to be a supportive partner by delivering customized medications and personalized services while ensuring the patient’s emotional and psychological well-being are cared for as well.
AIS Healthcare is dually accredited by URAC and the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), further setting it apart from other compounding pharmacies and infusion services providers. AIS Healthcare continues to deliver transformative services across the care continuum for its patients.
