CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) on Thursday reported a loss of $83 million in its second quarter.
The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 51 cents per share.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 30 cents per share.
The kidney disease treatment developer posted revenue of $52.9 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $60.1 million.
The company's shares closed at $2.48. A year ago, they were trading at $10.94.
—————
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AKBA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AKBA