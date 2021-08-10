MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Akoya Biosciences Inc. (AKYA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.6 million in its second quarter.
The Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 23 cents per share.
The tissue analysis provider posted revenue of $13.1 million in the period.
Akoya expects full-year revenue in the range of $52 million to $52.5 million.
