Akur8, the next generation insurance pricing solution powered by transparent AI, is excited to announce its Silver sponsorship of InsureTech Connect Asia (ITC) 2022, the region’s largest gathering of insurance leaders and innovators, taking place from June 7 to June 9 in Singapore.
Specifically developed for insurers, Akur8’s solution enhances their pricing processes by automating the rate-making process, using Transparent Artificial Intelligence proprietary technology. Core benefits for insurers include increased predictive performance and speed-to-accuracy for higher market reactivity and immediate business impact, while maintaining full transparency and control on the models created.
30,000 industry experts and more than 100 C-level speakers will gather at the ITC Asia event to discuss the latest trends and innovations in the insurance and insurtech ecosystem. On June 8, Akur8 will participate in a panel discussion with esteemed customers and partners AXA Direct Japan and Munich Re. SATO Kenichi (CTO at AXA Direct Japan), Thibault IMBERT (Senior Insurance Solutions Manager at Munich Re) and Samuel FALMAGNE (CEO at Akur8) will discuss the future of insurance pricing and the impacts of new technologies and regulations on the insurance industry.
“As a fast-growing international insurtech, we are proud to sponsor the largest insurtech event in Asia. I am also particularly honored to discuss the future of insurance pricing with such outstanding customers and partners! Akur8 is honored to contribute to thought leadership initiatives for the insurance pricing expert community, and I look forward to sharing insights with the ITC Asia audience”, stated Samuel Falmagne, CEO at Akur8.
“APAC is a priority region for us. We have been actively expanding our local footprint in recent months. Sponsoring the most comprehensive gathering of tech entrepreneurs, investors, and insurance industry incumbents in Asia is a natural next step for Akur8, signaling our commitment to the region. Our team is looking forward to meeting insurance pricing teams and innovation savvy professionals at our booth”, added Brune de Linares, Chief Customer Officer at Akur8.
About Akur8
Akur8 is revolutionizing insurance pricing with Transparent AI, boosting insurers’ pricing capabilities with unprecedented speed and accuracy across the pricing process without compromising on auditability or control.
Our modular pricing platform automates technical and commercial premium modeling. It empowers insurers to compute adjusted and accurate rates in line with their commercial strategy while materially impacting their business and maintaining absolute control of the models created, as required by regulators worldwide. With Akur8, time spent modeling is reduced by 10x, the models’ predictive power is increased by 10% and loss ratio improvement potential is boosted by 2-4%.
Akur8 already serves 45+ customers across 20+ countries, including AXA, Generali and Munich Re; specialty insurers Canopius and Tokio Marine Kiln; insurtechs Wakam and wefox; and mutual insurer Matmut. 700 actuaries use Akur8 daily to build their pricing models across all lines of business.
