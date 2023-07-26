FILE - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks to reporters during a news conference at the state Capitol, April 28, 2022, in Juneau, Alaska. Transgender girls would be barred from participating on high school girls' athletic teams in Alaska under a proposal being considered Wednesday, July 26, 2023, by the state board of education. Opponents of the proposal call it discriminatory and unconstitutional and say it likely will lead to litigation. Supporters, including Dunleavy, say it is needed to ensure fairness in girls' sports.