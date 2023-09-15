FILE - Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., administers the House oath of office to Rep. Mary Peltola, D-Alaska, during a ceremonial swearing-in on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Authorities say the plane flown by Alaska U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola's husband, Eugene Peltola Jr., was carrying a load of moose meat from a remote hunting camp when it crashed, killing him earlier this week.