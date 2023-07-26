Albertsons Companies Earns Top Score on 2023 Disability Equality Index®

Albertsons Companies announced that it earned a 100 on the Disability Equality Index (DEI), securing the designation as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion.” Since 2012, Albertsons Companies Foundation has donated more than $60 million to nonprofit organizations focused on supporting people with disabilities including the Special Olympics, Easter Seals, the Muscular Dystrophy Association and Best Buddies. Support ranges from volunteer time, event participation and in-kind products, along with generous donations from customers at the register. Additionally, the company’s portfolio of grocery banners offers more than 500 products and nearly 200 brands from certified disability-owned business enterprises, including service-disabled veteran disability-owned business enterprises.