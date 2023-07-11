WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2023--
Albion River LLC (“Albion”), a Washington, DC area based private investment firm focused on Defense products and services, today announced that it has successfully closed a new investment vehicle, Albion Platform Holdings LLC (“Platform Holdings”), with $400 million of equity commitments.
Platform Holdings was formed by Albion with the intent to build a major Defense supplier to support the missions of US and allied military customers.
Albion is led by Darren Farber, Mark Schneiderman, and Christos Tsentas. Albion’s principals have a decade-long track record of investing together and have an extensive background in Defense procurement and policy.
Aviditi Advisors served as advisor and placement agent and Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, LLP served as fund counsel.
For more information about Albion River, please visit https://albionriver.com/
