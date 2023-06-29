Albireo Energy Publishes 2022 ESG Report

EDISON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 29, 2023--
Albireo Energy, a leading independent building controls and energy services provider, and a Huron Capital portfolio company, announced the publication of its second annual Environmental, Social and Governance Report. The report provides information on the performance and management of Albireo Energy’s commitments to address environmental, social and governance priorities, while building long-term value for the company’s stakeholders. The Albireo Energy 2022 ESG Report is available for download at www.albireoenergy.com.
The Albireo Energy 2022 ESG Report highlights the performance and management of the company's commitments to address environmental, social and governance priorities. It also includes information about the energy cost savings, avoided emissions and reduction in natural gas consumption the company helped building owners achieve in 2022.
“At Albireo Energy, we work with building owners and their teams to achieve operating performance, decarbonization and sustainability goals,” said Larry G. Wash, CEO of Albireo Energy. “Sustainability is critical to our company’s future and integrated into how we engage our employees, operate our business and serve our customers.”
Highlights from the Albireo Energy 2022 ESG Report include:
- Establishing and quantifying the Albireo Energy Sustainability Solutions portfolio, recognizing that 66% of the company’s gross revenue is directly attributed to helping customers address sustainability goals.
- The Albireo Energy Sustainability Solutions portfolio delivered $12.6 million in energy cost savings for building owners in 2022 which translates into a reduction of 58,000 MWh of electricity usage and 780,000 therms of natural gas consumption.
- Energy reduction and renewable energy procurement results in an estimated 68,000Metric Tons of Carbon Dioxide Equivalent (MTCO2 e) of avoided emissions for Albireo Energy’s customers. 1
- Addressing the environmental impact of the company’s footprint, moving into newer and more efficient buildings, and consolidating numerous office locations serving the same geographic markets while continuing to grow the size of the workforce.
- Growing remote services footprint, offering customers in two of the company’s largest markets, New York and Delaware, the option to troubleshoot system issues without technicians driving to their locations. This offered double the benefit of fuel efficiency and building productivity.
- Achieving Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the fifth year in a row. Plus, as part of the company’s winning culture, 120 employees awarded their peers with Shining Star recognitions for their exceptional customer contributions.
- Receiving six master and platinum awards from our suppliers in recognition of expertise in building automation and power management.
- Continuing to strengthen governance practices including instituting ESG governance practices, formalizing management plans to reduce supply chain risk and bolstering cybersecurity policies and training.
“Albireo’s 2022 ESG Report reflects our commitment to building a sustainable business for all of our stakeholders and we are grateful to our employees for their unwavering dedication,” said Perri Richman, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Sustainability at Albireo Energy. “We recognize that ESG is not a destination, but instead a journey. While we are pleased with our progress, we know we have more work to do to make even greater strides in 2023.”
The 2022 ESG Report references the Global Reporting Initiative, relevant sector standards from the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board and the U.N. Guiding Principles. To read Albireo Energy’s 2022 ESG Report, visit www.albireoenergy.com/our-impact.
About Albireo Energy
Albireo Energy is a leading independent building controls and energy services provider recognized by customers for creating intelligent, high-performance buildings. We help building owners and their teams make decisions about building automation that achieves operating performance, decarbonization and sustainability goals. Because we’re technology agnostic, we see buildings in a different way. By understanding the mission of a building portfolio, our team of building performance experts designs and delivers technology and service solutions that give you maximum control of your data centers, offices, hospitals, universities, manufacturing, and multi-use sites. Our work begins with engineering, project planning and exceptional execution, and extends through maintenance, monitoring, analytics and energy procurement services. At Albireo Energy, our promise is to stay connected. For more information, visit https://albireoenergy.com.
About Huron Capital
Huron Capital brings a people-first and thematic approach to private equity investing in secularly relevant and fragmented sectors of the North American services industry. We pride ourselves on an unwavering commitment to candor, trust, accountability, and transparency in our relationships with management teams, investors, advisors, and employees. Founded in Detroit in 1999, we partner with entrepreneurs and management teams, empowering their companies to new levels of excellence. We provide resources to help companies grow by professionalizing operations, improving service offerings, executing M&A strategies, and accessing new markets. Huron Capital has managed over $1.8 billion on behalf of a global institutional investor base. We fulfill our commitment to all stakeholders by employing a repeatable playbook to drive thoughtful value creation, showcased in over 250 acquisitions since the firm's inception.
1 In 2022, Albireo delivered over 5,100 projects with one or more sustainable services. For services that improve energy efficiency, Albireo Energy calculated the estimated energy cost-savings for each project. The cost-savings were calculated based on industry studies on return-on-investment for building efficiency upgrades, studies and reports on implemented technologies, and Albireo Energy’s experience as an energy services provider. Each service was estimated to provide varying cost-savings, which were calculated as a percentage of the gross revenue assumed to deliver direct impact. This methodology and actual calculations were reviewed by a third-party expert in environmental impact calculations. Our environmental impact calculations are preliminary, unaudited, and subject to revision.
