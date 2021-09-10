4th-$35,400, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Three and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 2:48. Good. sharp effort,

Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:72.670.

Trainer: Leroy Fincher

Winner: SOR M, 5, by Winners Version-Mesirable Wagon

HorseWgtPPStrt1/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Veerys Version128463-hd1-hd1-noE. Martinez4.20
Trace My Dust128111-hd2-hd2-nkJ. Coates4.70
Jess Call Meh128646-hd3-hd3-noH. Aldrete8.00
Kellys First Moon128322-½4-hd4-nkJ. Ruiz4.80
Daddys Got Aces128988-hd5-hd5-hdL. Flores-Garcia12.30
Dolly Cartel128774-hd6-½6-nkA. Rivera5.60
Affinity Eagle126857-½7-hd7-noA. Ramos14.60
Cruse126535-hd8-38-3¾A. Sigala3.20
Crown N Royal Gal12829999C. Ramos14.90
4 (4)Veerys Version10.405.604.20
1 (1)Trace My Dust7.405.00
6 (6)Jess Call Meh5.20

$1 Exacta (4-1) paid $31.00; $1 Superfecta (4-1-6-3) paid $1,324.20; $0.5 Trifecta (4-1-6) paid $206.50;

