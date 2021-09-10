4th-$35,400, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Three and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 2:48. Good. sharp effort,
Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:72.670.
Trainer: Leroy Fincher
Winner: SOR M, 5, by Winners Version-Mesirable Wagon
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Veerys Version
|128
|4
|6
|3-hd
|1-hd
|1-no
|E. Martinez
|10.40
|5.60
|4.20
|4.20
|Trace My Dust
|128
|1
|1
|1-hd
|2-hd
|2-nk
|J. Coates
|7.40
|5.00
|4.70
|Jess Call Meh
|128
|6
|4
|6-hd
|3-hd
|3-no
|H. Aldrete
|5.20
|8.00
|Kellys First Moon
|128
|3
|2
|2-½
|4-hd
|4-nk
|J. Ruiz
|4.80
|Daddys Got Aces
|128
|9
|8
|8-hd
|5-hd
|5-hd
|L. Flores-Garcia
|12.30
|Dolly Cartel
|128
|7
|7
|4-hd
|6-½
|6-nk
|A. Rivera
|5.60
|Affinity Eagle
|126
|8
|5
|7-½
|7-hd
|7-no
|A. Ramos
|14.60
|Cruse
|126
|5
|3
|5-hd
|8-3
|8-3¾
|A. Sigala
|3.20
|Crown N Royal Gal
|128
|2
|9
|9
|9
|9
|C. Ramos
|14.90
$1 Exacta (4-1) paid $31.00; $1 Superfecta (4-1-6-3) paid $1,324.20; $0.5 Trifecta (4-1-6) paid $206.50;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.