5th-$30,200, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , , Dirt, Clear

Off 3:18. 4. strong rally, vanned o

Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 2:12.590.

Trainer: Jorge Morales-Flores

Winner: SOR G, 3, by One Fabulous Eagle-Requested Fire

Scratched: Sixteenhundredpenn B, Wushocker, Dont Get No Betta.

HorseWgtPPStrtStrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Df Fabulous Ace126825-hd2-hd1-¾M. Barraza5.403.202.601.70
Rt Sol Train128542-hd1-hd2-½E. Martinez5.004.204.70
Ez On My Mind1289698-hd3-¾P. Nieto7.2013.50
Eagles Dragon126716-hd5-½4-½J. Enriquez2.80
Cashmere and Beer126333-hd3-hd5-nkM. Felix7.70
Bp Down to Policies128281-hd4-hd6-½H. Aldrete28.00
Copy Me Fast128174-hd6-17-¾C. Figueroa9.60
Hermes Link126457-hd7-18-nkC. Ramos8.50
Up the Score126698-1½99A. Rivera32.90

$0.5 Pick 3 (5/6-1-8/9/11/12) 3 Correct Paid $22.80. $1 Exacta (8-5) paid $17.40; $1 Superfecta (8-5-10-7) paid $409.20; $0.5 Trifecta (8-5-10) paid $95.90;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

