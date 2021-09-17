5th-$30,200, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , , Dirt, Clear
Off 3:18. 4. strong rally, vanned o
Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 2:12.590.
Trainer: Jorge Morales-Flores
Winner: SOR G, 3, by One Fabulous Eagle-Requested Fire
Scratched: Sixteenhundredpenn B, Wushocker, Dont Get No Betta.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Df Fabulous Ace
|126
|8
|2
|5-hd
|2-hd
|1-¾
|M. Barraza
|5.40
|3.20
|2.60
|1.70
|Rt Sol Train
|128
|5
|4
|2-hd
|1-hd
|2-½
|E. Martinez
|5.00
|4.20
|4.70
|Ez On My Mind
|128
|9
|6
|9
|8-hd
|3-¾
|P. Nieto
|7.20
|13.50
|Eagles Dragon
|126
|7
|1
|6-hd
|5-½
|4-½
|J. Enriquez
|2.80
|Cashmere and Beer
|126
|3
|3
|3-hd
|3-hd
|5-nk
|M. Felix
|7.70
|Bp Down to Policies
|128
|2
|8
|1-hd
|4-hd
|6-½
|H. Aldrete
|28.00
|Copy Me Fast
|128
|1
|7
|4-hd
|6-1
|7-¾
|C. Figueroa
|9.60
|Hermes Link
|126
|4
|5
|7-hd
|7-1
|8-nk
|C. Ramos
|8.50
|Up the Score
|126
|6
|9
|8-1½
|9
|9
|A. Rivera
|32.90
$0.5 Pick 3 (5/6-1-8/9/11/12) 3 Correct Paid $22.80. $1 Exacta (8-5) paid $17.40; $1 Superfecta (8-5-10-7) paid $409.20; $0.5 Trifecta (8-5-10) paid $95.90;
