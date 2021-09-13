3rd-$30,200, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, , Dirt, Clear

Off 6:59. Good. drifted out, best

Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:66.230.

Trainer: Eric Valenzuela

Winner: BR F, 3, by Corona Surfer-Mitey Moon

Scratched: Cashmere and Beer, Gray Interest Gtz.

HorseWgtPPStrtStrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Surfz Up126641-½1-½1-¾A. Ramos8.004.003.003.00
Sizzlin Chick Corona128233-13-12-hdO. Iturralde3.802.802.20
Ur Daddys Lady128152-hd2-½3-½S. Dominguez6.0018.80
Big Storm Cartel1261028-hd5-hd4-noM. Barraza4.50
Tahiti Hocks127885-hd4-hd5-½B. Barraza10.90
Mistress to Mr Jess128364-hd6-½6-hdJ. Coates8.90
Payin the Bills1265109-hd7-hd7-1¼E. Martinez28.00
Shakemyseis126997-hd8-½8-½H. Aldrete18.80
Tellerineedtequila129416-hd9-19-1¼M. Ramos19.90
Mi Reina Isabella12877101010J. Ortiz6.30

$1 Exacta (6-2) paid $13.10; $1 Superfecta (6-2-1-10) paid $360.10; $0.5 Trifecta (6-2-1) paid $88.20;

