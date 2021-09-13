3rd-$30,200, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, , Dirt, Clear
Off 6:59. Good. drifted out, best
Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:66.230.
Trainer: Eric Valenzuela
Winner: BR F, 3, by Corona Surfer-Mitey Moon
Scratched: Cashmere and Beer, Gray Interest Gtz.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Surfz Up
|126
|6
|4
|1-½
|1-½
|1-¾
|A. Ramos
|8.00
|4.00
|3.00
|3.00
|Sizzlin Chick Corona
|128
|2
|3
|3-1
|3-1
|2-hd
|O. Iturralde
|3.80
|2.80
|2.20
|Ur Daddys Lady
|128
|1
|5
|2-hd
|2-½
|3-½
|S. Dominguez
|6.00
|18.80
|Big Storm Cartel
|126
|10
|2
|8-hd
|5-hd
|4-no
|M. Barraza
|4.50
|Tahiti Hocks
|127
|8
|8
|5-hd
|4-hd
|5-½
|B. Barraza
|10.90
|Mistress to Mr Jess
|128
|3
|6
|4-hd
|6-½
|6-hd
|J. Coates
|8.90
|Payin the Bills
|126
|5
|10
|9-hd
|7-hd
|7-1¼
|E. Martinez
|28.00
|Shakemyseis
|126
|9
|9
|7-hd
|8-½
|8-½
|H. Aldrete
|18.80
|Tellerineedtequila
|129
|4
|1
|6-hd
|9-1
|9-1¼
|M. Ramos
|19.90
|Mi Reina Isabella
|128
|7
|7
|10
|10
|10
|J. Ortiz
|6.30
$1 Exacta (6-2) paid $13.10; $1 Superfecta (6-2-1-10) paid $360.10; $0.5 Trifecta (6-2-1) paid $88.20;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.