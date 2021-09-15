9th-$14,800, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Dirt, Clear

Off 9:32. Good. 3-4w turns,led,held

Fractional/Final Time: 23.710, 47.340, 1:12.060, 1:25.620, 00.000, 1:39.070.

Trainer: Danny Morales

Winner: DK B/ F, 4, by Giacomo-Angels Can Be Wild

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Daniel the Dreamer123513-2½3-12-hd1-½1-½E. Gomez6.604.603.202.30
Stella Sweeper12337774-1½4-32-8¼G. Herrera12.6010.0027.10
Hot to Surf123232-½1-1½1-hd2-2½2-8¼R. Beverly Jr.57.00
Suzy Q123624-1½4-33-6½3-1½4-2¾D. Sterling0.50
Isle Be Gabby123446-36-hd6-2½5-35-8½G. Arredondo10.20
Ebb and Flow123151-12-hd5-hd6-86-10¼R. Guerra6.00
McCirca123765-5½5-4777J. Villanueva30.50

$0.5 Pick 4 (5-2-2-5) 4 Correct Paid $53.85. $1 Exacta (5-2) paid $104.50; $1 Exacta (5-3) paid $21.80; $1 Superfecta (5-2-3-6) paid $4,862.70; $1 Superfecta (5-3-2-6) paid $1,105.70; $0.5 Trifecta (5-2-3) paid $290.35; $0.5 Trifecta (5-3-2) paid $179.30; $1 Daily Double (2-5) paid $8.40; Attendance 512. $271,187. Handle $31,567. Total Handle $302,754.

