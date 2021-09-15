9th-$14,800, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Dirt, Clear
Off 9:32. Good. 3-4w turns,led,held
Fractional/Final Time: 23.710, 47.340, 1:12.060, 1:25.620, 00.000, 1:39.070.
Trainer: Danny Morales
Winner: DK B/ F, 4, by Giacomo-Angels Can Be Wild
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Daniel the Dreamer
|123
|5
|1
|3-2½
|3-1
|2-hd
|1-½
|1-½
|E. Gomez
|6.60
|4.60
|3.20
|2.30
|Stella Sweeper
|123
|3
|7
|7
|7
|4-1½
|4-3
|2-8¼
|G. Herrera
|12.60
|10.00
|27.10
|Hot to Surf
|123
|2
|3
|2-½
|1-1½
|1-hd
|2-2½
|2-8¼
|R. Beverly Jr.
|57.00
|Suzy Q
|123
|6
|2
|4-1½
|4-3
|3-6½
|3-1½
|4-2¾
|D. Sterling
|0.50
|Isle Be Gabby
|123
|4
|4
|6-3
|6-hd
|6-2½
|5-3
|5-8½
|G. Arredondo
|10.20
|Ebb and Flow
|123
|1
|5
|1-1
|2-hd
|5-hd
|6-8
|6-10¼
|R. Guerra
|6.00
|McCirca
|123
|7
|6
|5-5½
|5-4
|7
|7
|7
|J. Villanueva
|30.50
$0.5 Pick 4 (5-2-2-5) 4 Correct Paid $53.85. $1 Exacta (5-2) paid $104.50; $1 Exacta (5-3) paid $21.80; $1 Superfecta (5-2-3-6) paid $4,862.70; $1 Superfecta (5-3-2-6) paid $1,105.70; $0.5 Trifecta (5-2-3) paid $290.35; $0.5 Trifecta (5-3-2) paid $179.30; $1 Daily Double (2-5) paid $8.40; Attendance 512. $271,187. Handle $31,567. Total Handle $302,754.
