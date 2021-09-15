6th-$14,800, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 3:45. Good. insd to str,edged past
Fractional/Final Time: 22.620, 46.030, 58.930, 00.000, 00.000, 1:05.500.
Trainer: Alejandro Chavez
Winner: DK B/ G, 6, by Southwestern Heat-Road to Reason
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|S W Lucky Charm
|121
|1
|5
|5-1½
|5-1
|2-½
|1-1
|J. Coates
|23.50
|Hit Btween the Ice
|124
|2
|6
|1-1
|1-2
|1-1
|2-nk
|J. Villanueva
|3.00
|Colorful Colorado
|121
|7
|1
|4-hd
|4-½
|3-½
|3-nk
|M. Perez
|3.10
|Move It Mister
|121
|4
|4
|7
|7
|6-2½
|4-¾
|G. Herrera
|12.00
|Inquisiteur
|124
|5
|7
|6-1
|6-2½
|5-2
|5-2
|E. Gomez
|2.20
|Flickering Light
|124
|6
|2
|3-1
|2-½
|4-2
|6-13¼
|L. Rodriguez
|2.80
|Mostly Cloudy
|124
|3
|3
|2-1
|3-1
|7
|7
|A. Medellin
|14.00
|1 (1)
|S W Lucky Charm
|49.00
|17.00
|8.20
|2 (2)
|Hit Btween the Ice
|4.20
|3.00
|7 (7)
|Colorful Colorado
|3.40
$1 Exacta (1-2) paid $76.70; $1 Superfecta (1-2-7-4) paid $2,219.90; $0.5 Trifecta (1-2-7) paid $199.65;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.