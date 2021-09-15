6th-$14,800, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 3:45. Good. insd to str,edged past

Fractional/Final Time: 22.620, 46.030, 58.930, 00.000, 00.000, 1:05.500.

Trainer: Alejandro Chavez

Winner: DK B/ G, 6, by Southwestern Heat-Road to Reason

HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyOdds
S W Lucky Charm121155-1½5-12-½1-1J. Coates23.50
Hit Btween the Ice124261-11-21-12-nkJ. Villanueva3.00
Colorful Colorado121714-hd4-½3-½3-nkM. Perez3.10
Move It Mister12144776-2½4-¾G. Herrera12.00
Inquisiteur124576-16-2½5-25-2E. Gomez2.20
Flickering Light124623-12-½4-26-13¼L. Rodriguez2.80
Mostly Cloudy124332-13-177A. Medellin14.00
1 (1)S W Lucky Charm49.0017.008.20
2 (2)Hit Btween the Ice4.203.00
7 (7)Colorful Colorado3.40

$1 Exacta (1-2) paid $76.70; $1 Superfecta (1-2-7-4) paid $2,219.90; $0.5 Trifecta (1-2-7) paid $199.65;

