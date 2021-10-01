DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 1, 2021--
The "Global Alcohol Dependence Market and Competitive Landscape - 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides comprehensive insights into Alcohol Dependence pipeline, epidemiology, market valuations, drug sales, market forecast, drug forecasts, and market shares. This research analyzes and forecasts Alcohol Dependence market size and drug sales. It also provides insights into Alcohol Dependence epidemiology and late-stage pipeline.
The report covers the following: Alcohol Dependence treatment options, Alcohol Dependence late-stage clinical trials pipeline, Alcohol Dependence prevalence by countries, Alcohol Dependence market size and forecast by countries, key market events and trends, drug sales and forecast by countries, and market shares by countries. The research scope includes the countries US, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, Europe, Global (G7 Countries).
Research Scope
- Countries: US, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, Europe, Global
- Alcohol Dependence pipeline: Find out drugs in clinical trials for the treatment of Alcohol Dependence by development phase 3, phase 2, by pharmacological class and company
- Alcohol Dependence epidemiology: Find out the number of patients diagnosed (prevalence) with Alcohol Dependence by countries
- Alcohol Dependence drugs: Identify key drugs marketed and prescribed for Alcohol Dependence in the US, including trade name, molecule name, and company
- Alcohol Dependence drugs sales: Find out the sales value for Alcohol Dependence drugs by countries
- Alcohol Dependence market valuations: Find out the market size for Alcohol Dependence drugs in 2020 by countries. Find out how the market advanced from 2018 and forecast to 2026
- Alcohol Dependence drugs market share: Find out the market shares for key drugs by countries
Benefits of this Research
- Evaluate commercial market opportunities for Alcohol Dependence drugs
- Synthesize insights for business development & licensing
- Track market size, competitor drug sales, market shares in Alcohol Dependence market
- Develop in-depth knowledge of competition and markets
- Analyze Alcohol Dependence drug sales data to update your brand planning trackers
- Develop tactics and strategies to take advantage of opportunities in the market
- Track Market Events and Trends and analyze key events in Alcohol Dependence market
- Develop forecast models, healthcare frameworks, or economic models
- Answer key business questions; supports decision making in R&D to long term marketing strategies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pdcejt
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211001005586/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: GENERAL HEALTH PHARMACEUTICAL HEALTH
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 10/01/2021 12:20 PM/DISC: 10/01/2021 12:22 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211001005586/en