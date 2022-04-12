NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 12, 2022--
Alef, the first edge API platform, today announced its new Mobile Toolkit which will empower enterprises to deploy their own private network within 60 minutes with a few simple API calls, removing network complexity of working with traditional carriers, and without 5G or knowledge of 3GPP standards. The Toolkit, a first of its kind, enables enterprises to connect directly to the edge faster and more efficiently, and eliminates CAPEX investment of costly on-premise hardware and maintenance.
While billions have been spent promoting 5G, enterprises have been slow to adopt the technology, in part because of the complicated on-prem infrastructure which is expensive to acquire and maintain. Alef’s Mobile Network as a Service (MNaaS) is creating a new category in mobile, allowing enterprises to create a private mobile network inside the firewall as part of its enterprise network, through Alef’s open Edge API Platform. This changes the game, reducing deployment from months to minutes, all while allowing enterprises to cut through the complexities and reduce reliance on legacy carriers.
“To date, the adoption of enterprise mobile networks has been an abject failure on every front. Enterprises need mobile networks but the market and technology model created simply will not work,” said Mike Mulica, Chief Executive Officer at Alef. “Alef has eliminated all the historical obstacles to enterprise mobility adoption within the enterprise network. Our Mobile Toolkit gives the power back to the enterprise, allowing them to deploy private mobile networks in environments where mobility is an issue. This gives the enterprise complete confidence that it will reside inside their network and completely under their control.”
As part of its partnership with Alef, TCS is introducing the Mobile Toolkit to its enterprise clients, as the value of private mobile networks continues to be realized. This solution addresses the ongoing digitization concerns enterprises are raising across verticals.
“Simplifying the process of deploying mobile networks inside the enterprise security perimeter will make it faster and easier for companies to integrate new technologies and applications,” said Tarit Dey, Head of Research and Innovation, Tata Consultancy Services. “We look forward to building an edge computing environment with this exciting solution at TCS Pace Port New York, TCS’ innovation lab at Cornell Tech.”
The Alef Mobile Toolkit can be deployed by anyone, and includes an Alef Access Point, eSIMs, devices and a walkthrough starter guide to get on the edge in minutes. Once the kit is activated, users can seamlessly connect to Alef’s APIs, which provides enterprises with the reach and IT/OT mobility needed to navigate the complexities of next-generation connected enterprises.
About Alef
Alef is the first edge API platform company that gives enterprises the independence to create, customize, and control their own private network infrastructure, in less than 60 minutes. Its flagship Mobile Network as a Service product removes long deployment times and the complexity of working with mobile network operators. Alef simplifies edge computing through open APIs that unleash the massive power of the edge internet economy.
