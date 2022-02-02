Alert SouthBay in Los Angeles Deploys Everbridge to Help Keep Residents and Attendees Safe During This Month’s U.S. Football Championship

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 2, 2022--
Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national public warning software solutions, today announced that Alert SouthBay, the regional communications system shared by 14 California cities including Inglewood, El Segundo, Hermosa Beach, Redondo Beach, Carson, and Torrance, will deploy the company’s population alerting platform to communicate with residents, visitors and attendees of this month’s U.S. Football Championship in the event of an emergency, disruption or need to share important information. 2022 marks the sixth time that the Big Game’s host city utilized Everbridge to keep fans safe and informed. In previous years, Everbridge supported the cities of Tampa, Miami, Atlanta, Houston, and Santa Clara as they played host to the championship.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220202005532/en/
Alert SouthBay in Los Angeles Deploys Everbridge to Help Keep Residents and Attendees Safe During U.S. Football Championship
“An event like this is about planning, preparation and partnership,” said Soraya Sutherlin, Joint Information Center Manager for Alert SouthBay. “Keeping fans safe before, during and after the game requires tremendous teamwork. The coordination among federal, state, and local agencies – as well as between private and public sector – has been tremendous. Technology like Everbridge makes it easier for first responders to communicate and put safety measures in place to protect the community.”
Alert SouthBay officials urge attendees and locals in the vicinity of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood to opt in to receive important updates on their mobile phones by texting the keyword INGSB to 888777. Such important updates may include COVID-19 safety protocols, traffic, weather, and event alerts, including street closures and detours, transit delays, potential disruptions, and updates throughout the day. Residents in the Greater Los Angeles area can also benefit from Everbridge's comprehensive reach enabled by Resident Connection software, which provides Everbridge customers access to the most precise name, address, and phone data available in the United States, without the need for opt-in.
Additionally, public safety officials will collaborate with other public and private sector stakeholders in the region to ensure a smooth week of events leading up to the Game. Organizations within Alert SouthBay’s Everbridge Network include the City and County of Los Angeles, Los Angeles World Airports, and UCLA, among others. Connected via the Everbridge Network, these organizations can share situational intelligence during large events, thereby improving their critical communications and keeping constituents informed throughout any potentially disruptive situation.
“A resilient, comprehensive critical communications system is an essential tool for large cities and regions like Alert SouthBay that need to notify tens of thousands or even millions of people rapidly and efficiently,” noted Tracy Reinhold, Chief Security Officer for Everbridge. “Everbridge is proud to serve major cities, states, and entire countries, especially when the eyes of the world are focused on them during major events like this month’s championship.”
As the nation’s highest profile sporting event takes place amid the ongoing pandemic, more than 100 million viewers worldwide will tune in to watch the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, February 13. Los Angeles County officials say they do not expect to restrict attendance. Due to coronavirus concerns, last year’s game seated only 22,000 fans, of whom 7,500 were vaccinated healthcare workers.
Everbridge powers the emergency alerting system for the state of California, providing risk intelligence and emergency alerting to hundreds of organizations across the state’s 58 counties, in addition to many of the state’s major airports, hospitals, Silicon Valley tech giants, and national parks like Yosemite.
About Everbridge
Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order to Keep People Safe and Organizations Running™. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 6,000 global customers rely on the Company’s Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication devices, and track progress on executing response plans. Everbridge serves 8 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, 47 of the 50 busiest North American airports, 9 of the 10 largest global consulting firms, 8 of the 10 largest global automakers, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers, and 7 of the 10 largest technology companies in the world. Everbridge is based in Boston with additional offices in 25 cities around the globe. For more information, visit www.everbridge.com, read the company blog, and follow on Twitter and Facebook.
Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated opportunity and trends for growth in our critical communications and enterprise safety applications and our overall business, our market opportunity, our expectations regarding sales of our products, our goal to maintain market leadership and extend the markets in which we compete for customers, and anticipated impact on financial results. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “intend,” variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the ability of our products and services to perform as intended and meet our customers’ expectations; our ability to successfully integrate businesses and assets that we may acquire; our ability to attract new customers and retain and increase sales to existing customers; our ability to increase sales of our Mass Notification application and/or ability to increase sales of our other applications; developments in the market for targeted and contextually relevant critical communications or the associated regulatory environment; our estimates of market opportunity and forecasts of market growth may prove to be inaccurate; we have not been profitable on a consistent basis historically and may not achieve or maintain profitability in the future; the lengthy and unpredictable sales cycles for new customers; nature of our business exposes us to inherent liability risks; our ability to attract, integrate and retain qualified personnel; our ability to maintain successful relationships with our channel partners and technology partners; our ability to manage our growth effectively; our ability to respond to competitive pressures; potential liability related to privacy and security of personally identifiable information; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, and the other risks detailed in our risk factors discussed in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on February 26, 2021. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.
All Everbridge products are trademarks of Everbridge, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All other product or company names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220202005532/en/
CONTACT: For additional information:
Jim Gatta
Media Relations
215-290-3799Jeff Young
Media Relations
781-859-4116
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA MASSACHUSETTS
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SPORTS TECHNOLOGY LAW ENFORCEMENT/EMERGENCY SERVICES EVENTS/CONCERTS FOOTBALL ENTERTAINMENT SECURITY SOFTWARE INTERNET PUBLIC POLICY/GOVERNMENT MOBILE/WIRELESS
SOURCE: Everbridge, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 02/02/2022 08:55 AM/DISC: 02/02/2022 08:56 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220202005532/en