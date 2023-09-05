COLUMBIA, S.C. — Defense attorneys for convicted killer Alex Mudaugh on Tuesday alleged that Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca “Becky” Hill unlawfully tampered with the jury that found Murdaugh guilty of killing his wife and son and requested that Murdaugh be given a new trial.
The allegation was made both in a 65-page filing in the South Carolina Court of Appeals by defense attorneys Dick Harpootlian, Jim Griffin and Margaret Fox, as well as in a letter Harpootlian wrote to U.S. Attorney Adair Boroughs requesting an FBI investigation.
Both the filing and the letter say the alleged jury tampering denied Murdaugh his right to a fair jury trial. The filing contains sworn affidavits by four people who served on the jury.
In their court filing, the lawyers said, “Defendant Richard Alexander Murdaugh ... moves the Court for a new trial after discovering that the Clerk of Court tampered with the jury by advising them not to believe Murdaugh’s testimony and other evidence presented by the defense, pressuring them to reach a quick guilty verdict, and even misrepresenting critical and material information to the trial judge in her campaign to remove a juror she believed favorable to the defense.”
Hill could not be reached for comment. She was among the first people to publish a book about the case and Mudaugh’s trial. At least 10 books are in the works or have been published. Hill’s book, called “Behind the Doors of Justice: The Murdaugh Murders,” was published in July. Citing her long acquaintance with the Murdaugh family and other Lowcountry people and her clerk of court position, her book is billed as an insider’s account of the event.
In their court filing, defense lawyers allege that Hill tampered with the jury “to secure for herself a book deal and media appearances that would not happen in the event of a mistrial. Ms. Hill betrayed her oath of office for money and fame.”
Specifically, defense lawyers allege, “She told jurors not to be ‘fooled by’ Mr. Murdaugh’s testimony in his own defense. Ms. Hill had frequent private conversations with the jury foreperson, a Court-appointed substitution for the foreperson the jury elected for itself at the request of Ms. Hill. During the trial, Ms. Hill asked jurors for their opinions about Mr. Murdaugh’s guilt or innocence. Ms. Hill invented a story about a Facebook post to remove a juror she believed might not vote guilty. Ms. Hill pressured the jurors to reach a quick verdict, telling them from the outset of their deliberations that it ‘shouldn’t take them long.’”
Hill also had a close relationship with various unnamed members of the media, the filing alleges. “Ms. Hill told jurors that after the trial they would be famous and predicted that the media would request interviews with them. Ms. Hill even handed out reporters’ business cards to jurors during the trial.
“Juror No. 578 took this to heart and made an appearance on Good Morning America the night of the verdict, which is why on the day the jury began deliberations he wore a suit coat for the first time during the trial. After the verdict and immediately before sentencing, Ms. Hill pressured the jury to speak as a group to reporters from a network news show,” the filing alleged.
The filing also alleged that Hill traveled with jurors to New York City when they appeared on the "Today" show.
The filing also alleges that Hill had multiple private conversations with the newly elected jury foreperson in the jurors’ single-occupancy bathroom.
“Ms. Hill even instructed jurors they could not ask Foreperson Juror No. 826 about the conversations,” the filing alleged.
The filing also alleged that Hill told the six jurors who smoked that they couldn’t have any smoke breaks until they came out with a verdict.
The filing contains two affidavits from jurors who voted “guilty” — Nos. 630 and 741 — and one affidavit from a juror who was excused from jury duty.
In a media interview about her book earlier this summer, Hill told a reporter that every day during the trial, she made notes about events, such as when she delivered the witness oath to Alex Murdaugh, and had access to exhibits introduced at trial. Hill went with jurors when they visited Maggie and Paul’s death scene, and her witness to that event — and its impact on jurors — is in her book, she said.
Murdaugh’s six-week double-murder trial, which began in January and finished in early March, was perhaps the most notorious criminal trial in South Carolina history. Court TV livestreamed the trial to a national audience. featured more than 70 witnesses, one of whom was Murdaugh, who took the stand in a fruitless attempt to convince the jury he didn’t fatally shoot his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, at the family’s secluded 1,770-acre estate in rural Colleton County.
The jury took less than three hours to reach its verdict. Murdaugh has repeatedly said he is innocent of the killings.
During his testimony, Murdaugh, a disbarred Hampton attorney and fourth-generation member of a prominent Lowcountry legal and political family, confessed to numerous financial crimes involving stealing millions of dollars from his law partners, friends, family and clients who had won millions in legal settlements.
Murdaugh repeatedly told the jury he did not kill Maggie and Paul.
But the jury gave more weight to evidence other than Murdaugh’s testimony. That evidence included a cellphone video taken by Paul minutes before he was killed that had Murdaugh’s voice on it. Murdaugh had denied being anywhere near the death scene in the hours before the killings.
Murdaugh, 55, is now serving two consecutive life sentences for murder in the South Carolina Department of Corrections. He has no chance of parole. Murdaugh contended other people killed his wife and son but never came up with any evidence to support his charges. The death weapons — Maggie was killed with an assault-type rifle and Paul with a shotgun — have never been found.
Murdaugh is scheduled to plead guilty to his financial crimes on Sept. 21 in federal court in Charleston.
On the trial’s last day, state Judge Clifton Newman removed a juror and replaced her with an alternate juror.
Newman said the juror he removed had engaged in improper discussions and had, despite court warnings to the jury not to discuss the case, offered her opinion on evidence to other people.
“This juror has had contact or discussion concerning the case with at least three individuals,” Newman told the courtroom.
Newman had started the trial with six alternate jurors and had to replace four others due to health reasons.
The South Carolina attorney general’s office, which prosecuted Murdaugh, had no immediate comment.
In a statement accompanying Tuesday’s letter to the U.S. attorney and a copy of the filing, Harpootlian and Griffin said, “The serious allegations in the petition filed today speak for themselves but we believe they explain a number of peculiarities in the six-week trial.”
The attorneys asked that the State Law Enforcement Division, whose agents investigated the case, “stand down on initiating any investigation of these allegations since they are heavily invested in maintaining Alex’s conviction. We suggest that they wait for the Court of Appeals to rule and receive direction from the trial court, if the Court of Appeals remands the case for an evidentiary hearing.” We also would request that those in the media and the public respect the privacy of those included in this filing.
©2023 The State. Visit thestate.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.