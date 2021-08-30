Colorado Rockies (60-70, fourth in the NL West) vs. Texas Rangers (45-85, fifth in the AL West)
Arlington, Texas; Monday, 8:05 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (11-9, 3.96 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 154 strikeouts) Rangers: A.J. Alexy (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers +135, Rockies -157; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: C.J. Cron and the Rockies will take on the Rangers Monday.
The Rangers are 29-36 on their home turf. Texas's lineup has 141 home runs this season, Adolis Garcia leads the club with 29 homers.
The Rockies are 17-48 on the road. Colorado is hitting a collective .250 this season, led by C.J. Cron with an average of .275.
The Rockies won the last meeting 11-6. Austin Gomber earned his fourth victory and Charlie Blackmon went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Colorado. Mike Foltynewicz took his sixth loss for Texas.
TOP PERFORMERS: Garcia leads the Rangers with 52 extra base hits and is slugging .495.
Blackmon leads the Rockies with 113 hits and has 62 RBIs.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-7, .294 batting average, 5.10 ERA
Rockies: 6-4, .257 batting average, 4.69 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs
INJURIES: Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Brock Holt: (covid-19), Andy Ibanez: (hamstring), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Charlie Culberson: (covid-19), Eli White: (elbow), Drew Anderson: (covid-19), Joe Barlow: (finger), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (shoulder), Dane Dunning: (covid-19), Mike Foltynewicz: (covid-19), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Spencer Howard: (covid-19), John King: (shoulder), Jonah Heim: (covid-19).
Rockies: Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Jon Gray: (forearm), Raimel Tapia: (toe), Yonathan Daza: (thumb), Chris Owings: (thumb).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.