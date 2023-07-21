Once a brand whose vehicles were known for dripping oil, batteries draining and software that needed debugging, Alfa Romeo is now among the top names for quality as it seeks inroads in this country’s most popular segment.
The Stellantis NV premium brand is on a hot streak. In November, it topped J.D. Power’s Sales Satisfaction Index. In March, it was the most improved brand in its Customer Service Index. Last month, it finished at No. 3 behind sister brands Dodge and Ram in the Initial Quality Study, experiencing the most improvement of all brands. And on Tuesday, Alfa even topped the U.S. Manufacturer Website Evaluation Study for the premium segment.
Owners are enthused: “People need to get behind the wheel of the car,” said Mike Wagner, 54, of Loveland, Ohio, who bought his first Alfa, a new ’22 Giulia Veloce sedan, in April. “It drives amazing. It handles amazing. It looks amazing. It’s all about the driving experience, which makes it such a unique and fun car.”
He, by the way, bought it completely online from a dealer in Erie, Pennsylvania, that shipped it to his local dealership to have delivered to him: "It was seamless. It was fantastic," Wagner said.
Alfa Romeo's results come with good timing: The brand that started its return to the United States in 2008 is seeking to make inroads in the competitive market with an upper-class cachet and passion for the road. It’s made changes to improve customer service and vehicle quality. It’s advertising on TV for the first time in four years. And it’s begun U.S. deliveries of the Italy-built Tonale crossover to compete in the most popular vehicle segment. The Tonale also marks the brand's first foray into electrification, being sold exclusively as a plug-in hybrid in the U.S. market.
“When we all came together as a team about almost two and a half years ago now with our new global brand CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato, we emphasized that to be premium means you have to deliver quality, quality in everything you do," said Larry Dominique, senior vice president of Alfa Romeo in North America. "It has to be a differentiator from mainstream. It has to be a competitive advantage against your competition. So, we really developed a quality mindset.”
The Tonale is an example of that effort, Dominique said. Prior to its launch for the European market in June 2022 in Stellantis' Pomigliano plant outside Naples, the brand had begun conversations across departments in the company and into its supply chain to speed communication when an issue arises, identify the cause and make changes to address it. Similar efforts have been made at the plant in Cassino about an hour northwest where the Giulia and Stelvio SUV are built.
In North America, Stellantis also has cross-trained its Alfa Romeo managers in sales and service to be more responsive to dealers. A quality bonus program incentivizes dealers to do a pre-delivery inspection when they receive the car and before delivering it to a customer. That includes ensuring the vehicle's battery is charged.
"We're already at the kind of levels we would want to be at after several years of production," Dominique said about the launch quality of the Tonale after production for the United States began in the first quarter of 2023. "So I'm really confident the cars we're getting are good."
Dealers say they are impressed with the results. Randy Dye, owner of the Alfa Romeo dealership in Daytona, Florida, says he’s received an "impressive" number of orders on the Tonale in the mid-double digits. Customers are coming into the store, asking to test out the vehicle by name — even as a new, Italian nameplate.
"That means that in the press, people are reading about it," Dye said. "They are studying up about it. They are curious enough to want to come in and test-drive it. The leadership at Alfa set the standard pretty high. That's a bit dangerous, in my opinion, but they got there. I'm a little surprised how well it drives."
Carlos Garcia, 33, of Miami says he’s spotted three Tonales on the road already. He purchased a ’23 Giulia Veloce in August, noting that for him, the compact crossover was just a bit too small.
"I’ve always been a car guy ever since growing up; my dad had great cars," Garcia said. "I like cars that make me happy where you get behind the wheel and relieve some stress, and it brings a smile. (The Giulia) definitely does that."
Off the U.S. coast, the Tonale may be a bit of a harder sell. Skip Jones, a sales specialist at Jake Sweeney Alfa Romeo in Florence, Kentucky, says he’s received mixed reactions. Some customers say it’s a solid option to compete with the likes of products from BMW and Mercedes-Benz.
Others point to the fact that the vehicle shares a platform and much of the same body with the Dodge Hornet, whose gas-powered model starts at $30,735, while the PHEV Tonale’s starting price is $42,995. The plug-in models of both vehicles are eligible for the $7,500 electrified vehicle federal tax credit when leased, which Dominique expects will represent up to 85% of the Tonale's sales mix.
"These aren’t the same cars from 1972," Jones said. "It’s a good car. I’m really surprised by everything about the car. It’s nice. It’s good-looking. It has cooled seats, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, the infotainment, front and rear cameras. The quality of the thing is second to none. The fit and finish, the door seams, everything — they have done their homework and done their good job on it."
But with interest rates still high and even roughly double for leased vehicles, it can be a tough sell, he said: "Out here in the Midwest, the lease payments are just high on it. People don’t want to pay $700 (per month) down here in the Midwest."
Dominique said he opted to sell in the United States only the PHEV model to reduce complexity, also part of the brand's strategy to improve quality. With 285 horsepower and 347 pound-feet torque, he said it's also the best model.
As Stellantis pursues its carbon net-zero goal by 2038, it's investing $35.5 billion into electrification and software by 2025. As a result, being profitable remains of the utmost importance, Dominique said.
"We want to quadruple premium market share, and we want to quintuple revenue and quintuple the profitability from the front end," he said. "As we reposition the brand, position ourselves head-to-head with BMW, Mercedes, we focused on the quality. We've allowed our market share in our volume to slip a little bit, but that's because we were focusing on the fundamentals of the business: the profitability, the quality, the customer satisfaction."
Alfa Romeo sales fell 30% in 2022 compared to 2021. They dropped 26% year-over-year in the first half of 2023.
The brand did decrease by $1,800 the price of the Giulia and Stelvio for 2024 as they near the end of their lifecycles and halved the cost of their advanced driver-assistance system, Dominique said. Alfa plans to launch globally five new vehicles in the next six years.
Tonale is expected to provide a 40% to 45% increase in business for the brand, Dominique said. The demand for small crossovers is there, said Karl Brauer, executive analyst at auto information website iSeeCars.com, noting any major brand that wants volume has to have one.
“For the average consumer, if they are curious or thinking about an Alfa Romeo at all, if there is any hesitation, quality is the leading cause of hesitation,” Brauer said. “You’ve seen different brands in their efforts to build recognition like Dodge or Kia in the past climb up that J.D. Power ranking, because most needed to climb up that ladder. Overall, it’s a good thing for them.”
The challenge is making sure consumers know about it, Brauer noted. Alfa has a 45% awareness rate in the United States, Dominique said. The brand has quadrupled its media investment this year with the Tonale, its first launch in six years. One spot received more than 261 million national TV ad impressions from May 29 through June 4, putting it at the top of iSpot.tv's ranking of most-seen auto TV commercials.
Alfa also is launching more buzzy models to drum up hundreds more in sales. The 100th-anniversary Quadrifoglio editions recently sold out, despite North America receiving an "over indexed" 35% allotment of production, Dominque said. Some more middle-range special editions are coming soon.
The jump to electrification does have some Alfisti apprehensive. Karl Kramer, 66, of Tucson, Arizona, has been driving Alfas since the '90s after a fellow musician in New York gave him a test-drive, and he bought the Alfa Romeo 164 saloon off him. He's driven his vehicles across the country. Today, he's in a '21 Stelvio.
"The whole electric car thing is obviously the future," Kramer said. "But what my wife and I do with long road trips, there’s just not enough charging infrastructure."
He describes driving his Alfa as having "rear-wheel drive with four-wheel drive when you need it. It drives really nicely. There is plenty of power. The gas mileage, we're driving it from here to D.C., and it's close to 30 miles per gallon. Kind of just all around, it’s been really good to own."
Whatever Alfa brings next, enthusiasts hope it stays true to its DNA: "The move to electrification will be positive if they keep in mind what their history stood for," Garcia of Miami said. "That's passion, racing and motorsports, love of driving, the feel of being one with the car like it's an extension of you."
©2023 www.detroitnews.com. Visit at detroitnews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.