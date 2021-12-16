SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 16, 2021--
Algolia, the leading API Platform for Search & Discovery, has been named a Great Place To Work with 96% of employees reporting the company positively, which is 40 points above the average for U.S. based companies. In a survey, Algolia’s employees cited the company’s core values, colleagues, perks, and management as reasons for it being a Great Place To Work. This marks Algolia’s first year being named to this exclusive list.
“At Algolia, we will always maintain a culture-first approach to growing our company,” said Bernadette Nixon, CEO of Algolia. “Prioritizing the health and well-being of our employees, and their families, and fostering their professional development in a positive, safe environment is key to our overall success and rapid growth. Being named a Great Place To Work is a testament to the tenacity of our employees and their commitment to our company’s core values.”
A Great Place To Work certification is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition and is acknowledged worldwide as a global benchmark for identifying outstanding employee experiences. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries are reviewed to become a Great Place To Work. A Trust Index survey is used to hear directly from employees from submitting companies to gather honest thoughts about their employer. Results from Algolia’s survey include:
- 97% of employees believe that management is honest and ethical
- 97% of employees are proud to work at Algolia
- 95% of employees report on having a flexible schedule and work-life balance
- 94% of employees believe management is competent at running the business
- 94% of employees responded that they are given a lot of responsibility
Algolia’s survey results reflect the company’s passion for building an inclusive and diverse workplace that embraces talented people regardless of their race, age, ancestry, religion, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, marital status, color, veteran status, disability and socioeconomic background. This is reflected in the company’s equitable reward policy, professional development opportunities, flexible working conditions and parental leave policies. Algolia also prioritizes giving back to local communities through charitable matching programs, providing mentorship through local organizations, supporting open source projects, and its carbon neutral pledge.
About Algolia
Algolia provides an API platform for dynamic experiences that enable organizations to predict intent and deliver results. Algolia achieves this with an API-first approach that allows developers and business teams to surface relevant content when wanted — satisfying the demand for instant gratification — and building and optimizing online experiences that enhance online engagement, increase conversion rates, and enrich lifetime value to generate profitable growth. More than 10,000 companies including Under Armour, Lacoste, Birchbox, Stripe, Slack, Medium, and Zendesk rely on Algolia to manage over 1.5 trillion search queries a year. Algolia is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in New York, Atlanta, Paris, London, and Bucharest. To learn more, visit www.algolia.com.
