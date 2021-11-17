NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2021--
ALICE, the leading hospitality operations and management software platform, today announced the official launch of its Front of House solution. ALICE Front of House was created in response to hospitality challenges over the past 18 months including industry-wide staffing shortages, unpredictable occupancy and the evolving demands of the guest. As part of an end-to-end platform, ALICE Front of House joins solutions for Housekeeping and Maintenance to connect all hotel departments with centralized staff communications and task management to create a seamless guest experience.
"The ALICE Front of House solution is a direct response to the current landscape," said Dmitry Koltunov, CTO and Co-founder of ALICE. “We're empowering front of house staff who are wearing many hats to deliver exceptional service. Guests still want a high-touch experience, but they also want safety and convenience. Asynchronous messaging, backed by best-in-class guest services tools and task management, allows teams to deliver this high-touch service at scale."
ALICE's Front of House solution combines its robust Guest Services tool with flexible Guest Messaging capabilities – all driven by ALICE's dynamic Service Delivery. Using these tools as a solution allows lean teams to track and deliver contactless, personalized, up-to-date recommendations and itineraries, improve the guest experience and build relationships that drive revenue and loyalty.
"In 2019, if you had a problem in a hotel, you could send a person to address it. That's not an option today – most properties don't have the staff to serve guests the way they did in the past," shared Koltunov. "ALICE offers the ease and flexibility to allow any member of the front of house staff to be the face of the guest experience. Today, that experience extends well beyond the lobby – if done correctly, it happens anywhere the guest is before, during or after their stay. Rather than completely automating the relationship, there is an opportunity to deepen it. In one example, we worked with a client who drove millions in new revenue from packages and amenities sold and delivered through the system."
In addition to driving guest satisfaction and revenue, the ALICE Front of House solution enhances employee effectiveness, ensures continuity of service during shift and staffing changes, and allows for easy staff onboarding. To learn more about the ALICE Front of House solution and how the ALICE Platform helps enable seamless services with lean teams, visit the ALICE website and schedule time for a demo.
ALICE is the leading all-in-one hospitality operations platform that enables hotel staff to do their most impactful work without all the guesswork. ALICE provides tools for Guest Service, Housekeeping, Maintenance, and Service Delivery with a focus on accountability and efficiency. Task management, real-time communication, and operational analytics reduce the complexity and chaos of hotel operations providing the transparency and flexibility needed to run efficiently. Founded in 2013 and now a part of the ASG portfolio of brands, ALICE works with more than 2,500 hotels and tens of thousands of hotel staff across many of the world’s leading brands, including Marriott International, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Graduate Hotels and Grupo Posadas. ALICE is a Top 10 Best Places to Work in Hotel Tech by Hotel Tech Report in 2021, winner of Best Concierge Software, a Top 10 People's Choice Software and Finalist for its Preventative Maintenance Software, Housekeeping and Staff Collaboration Tools, at the 2021 HotelTechAwards. https://www.aliceplatform.com/
