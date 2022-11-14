Alice Zhang, CEO & Co-founder of Verge Genomics, Recognized Today by Both Fortune and Fierce Biotech as a Pioneer in AI-Driven Drug Discovery

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022--
Verge Genomics, a clinical-stage, tech-enabled drug discovery company pioneering the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and human data to develop new drugs for complex diseases, announced today that Alice Zhang, CEO and co-founder of Verge Genomics, has been named to both Fortune’s 2022 40 Under 40 list of rising business influencers and Fierce Biotech’s list of the 2022 Fiercest Women in Life Sciences.
“The biotech startup phenotype is changing and so are its leaders,” said Alice Zhang, CEO of Verge Genomics. “In an era where talent is the biggest bottleneck, those who adapt will find an untapped pool of creative minds, fresh ideas, and big returns. I am proud to be part of the transformation of biotech as we merge technology and science to improve the lives of patients.”
Fortune annually names 40 men and women under the age of 40 who are influential leaders in their industry. This year, Zhang was recognized in the health/bioscience category for leading Verge as it transforms drug discovery through the integration of AI and machine learning with human data to find better drugs, faster.
Each year Fierce spotlights women who are leading the way in life sciences. Zhang was selected not only for blazing trails in biopharma R&D, but also in corporate culture, leadership, and gender equity.
At a time when talent is one of the biggest bottlenecks to innovation, Zhang is changing the way biotech leaders look. As a co-founder and CEO, Zhang leads a team of scientists and engineers using technology to transform the drug discovery process. She epitomizes a new wave of first-time biotech CEOs leading ambitious, technology-driven biotech companies whose fresh perspectives are shifting not just the science but also how companies are built.
About Verge Genomics
Verge uses AI and human data to develop better drugs faster for the most challenging diseases of our generation. Verge has built CONVERGE™, an end-to-end drug discovery and development platform, that integrates multiple technological innovations from discovery to translation to streamline drug development. Its pioneering use of the industry’s most advanced all-in-human AI-powered drug discovery platform identifies new medicines more efficiently and with an improved probability of success.
Verge is one of the first AI-enabled drug discovery companies to independently develop a clinical candidate from a novel target discovered from its platform. Verge has further demonstrated the power of CONVERGE™ by delivering a broad preclinical and discovery pipeline spanning diverse therapeutic areas, with its first program, an investigational PIKfyve inhibitor for the treatment of ALS, now in the clinic. The company is led by experienced drug developers and computational biologists with a shared belief that technology has created a new opportunity to deliver life-changing medicines more efficiently.
For additional information, please visit www.vergegenomics.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
