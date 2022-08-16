TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022--
Alida, a leader in experience management, today announced its continued momentum of product innovation, strong customer and partner growth, and regional expansions. H1 2022 has seen the company meet major milestones, solidifying its status as a formidable competitor in the customer experience (CX) industry.
“We continue to see robust demand for our experience management platform as companies look to Alida to help them navigate the uncertain macro-environment and win in their markets,” said Ross Wainwright, CEO at Alida. “Experience is the new competitive advantage and it is gratifying to be trusted by many of the largest brands to transform experience management to better serve customers and employees alike.”
Leading organizations like lululemon, Sally Beauty, HBO Max, and Wondrium have chosen Alida this year to empower them in listening to their customers’ truth, analyzing their feedback, and putting truth into action. In H1 2022, over 50% of Alida’s bookings came from expansion deals. The Alida Partner Network has also grown significantly and now includes 41 international organizations, such as Verve, MIS Group, Motivus, and Keyrus.
At the recent Alida Activate event, Pixel United’s players insights lead Leslie Willis spoke on how Alida brings them direct value with fast, actionable insights: "We were looking for partners that would help us accomplish our supplementary research goals and saw that Alida could give us the deep progressive profiling we were looking for. We now have an amazing space for us to get quick answers and ensure our members inform every lifecycle decision we make."
Strong dedication to customer centricity and highly satisfied clients has garnered global recognition from the Customer Experience Management (CXM) industry, including leading business solutions review website, G2, who named the company a Leader in Experience Management Software. So far this year, Alida has won a total of 22 awards, including Best Workplaces 2022 from Great Place to Work® Institute Canada and Canada’s Top Small & Medium Employers 2022.
Innovation and agility are core hallmarks to Alida’s product offerings. The organization has continued to revolutionize its Total Experience Management (TXM) platform, delivering over 20 intuitive products and 190 enhancements in just two years. As of July 2022, Alida launched its most recent product, Customer Journeys, providing brands a unique and seamless approach to monitoring key engagement points between customers and their business.
Alida continues to invest heavily in its technologies and people by moving forward on a number of global expansion projects this year. These include expanding in Edmonton, Canada, selecting the Czech Republic as a new region of focus for Alida’s growing R&D organization, and launching a state-of-the-art data center in Sydney, Australia to better serve customers globally.
Alida has also hit milestones in employee experience through continuous dedication to listening to its employees and taking action on their feedback. The company runs regular employee pulse surveys using its own Voice of Employee solution. In Q2 2022, Alida secured a 95% overall employee happiness score, showing steady gains and an 8% increase from its score in Q1 2021.
For more information on Alida’s products and how they can help your organization uncover and action your customers’ truth, visit www.alida.com/products.
About Alida
Alida believes in a world where customers are respected as the ultimate source of truth. Because knowing the whole truth about your customers—even the parts that are hard to hear—can help companies make better decisions that drive long-term customer loyalty and growth. With the Alida Total Experience Management (TXM) Platform, leading brands like HBOMax, Adobe, Red Bull, and J.Crew turn their customer truth into action to power exceptional customer, employee, product, and brand experiences. Join us on our mission to reimagine the experience at www.alida.com and @alidaTXM.
