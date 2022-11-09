VANCOUVER, British Columbia & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022--
Alida, a leader in experience management, today announced it has secured a USD $60 million syndicated credit facility from lead lender National Bank of Canada through its Technology and Innovation Banking Group. Co-lenders include BMO, Comerica, and Silicon Valley Bank. The funding offers the company meaningful capital to continue its long-term growth trajectory.
“Understanding customers and employees is key for business prosperity, and we are confident that Alida will continue playing an important role in making it happen for their clients. National Bank Technology and Innovation Banking Group is proud to power fast-growing and promising tech businesses across the country for more than 20 years and to help bring innovative ideas to market. We are eager to follow Alida's evolution,” mentions Mathieu Apuzzo, Managing Director – Western Canada, Technology and Innovation Banking at National Bank.
The credit facility will support capital requirements and strategic initiatives as Alida continues on its aggressive growth strategy centered around providing world-class customer, employee, product, and brand experiences.
“The funding from National Bank reflects the confidence that has been instilled in our future business prospects, financial health, and our success as leaders in the customer experience (CX) industry,” said Ross Wainwright, CEO at Alida. “With this new financing agreement, Alida is well positioned to continue expanding our innovative product portfolio to meet the fast-evolving needs of our customers.”
Alida has solidified itself as a visionary leader in the CX market. Over the past two years, the company has revolutionized its Total Experience Management (TXM) platform, delivering over 20 new products and 195 enhancements. Alida has also outperformed on customer centricity. The company was recently recognized by G2.com with “Leader in Experience Management”, “Easiest to Do Business With”, and “Users Love Us” awards. These recognitions were based on authentic, timely reviews from Alida’s customers.
About Alida
Alida believes in a world where customers are respected as the ultimate source of truth. Because knowing the whole truth about your customers—even the parts that are hard to hear—can help companies make better decisions that drive long-term customer loyalty and growth. With the Alida Total Experience Management (TXM) Platform, leading brands like HBOMax, Adobe, Red Bull, and J.Crew turn their customer truth into action to power exceptional customer, employee, product, and brand experiences. Join us on our mission to reimagine the experience at www.alida.com and @alidaTXM.
